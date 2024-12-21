Five Lesser-Known Destinations To Celebrate Christmas In India

As the Christian, and Anglo-Indian community eagerly await the Christmas festivities to begin full throttle, there are those who find it perfect opportunity to break away from the tempting city atmosphere full of Christmas cheer, and decor to lesser-known destination that help them reconnect with nature's boundless beauty, and serenity. Check out our top five Indian picks that one must visit.

Malana, Himachal Pradesh. Image credit: Unsplash

Malana

For those seeking solitude, Malana is a nearly isolated Himalayan village with breath-taking views and locals who pride themselves on their cultural history. This lesser-explored destination offers a relaxing way to commemorate the new year's.

Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh. Image credit: Pinterest

Lambasingi

Dubbed as the "Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh," Lambasingi is a scenic village surrounded by misty hills and lush tea plantations. It's cool climate atmosphere make it apt for for an offbeat holiday.

Unakoti is popularly recognized as the lost hill of faces. Images credit: Pinterest

Unakoti

Located inside Tripura’s hills, Unakoti is a mystical site adorned with ancient rock carvings and sculptures. This tranquil destination offers a peaceful setting to soak in spiritual vibes and escape the holiday rush.

Majuli is the world’s largest river island. Image credit: Pinterest

Majuli

The world’s largest river island, Majuli, sits on the Brahmaputra River and is dipped in Assamese culture and picturesque landscapes. With its peaceful vibes, it’s a perfect spot for a holiday for those seeking to reconnect with yourself.

Gavi, Kerala is a nothing short of a paradise for nature lovers. Image credit: Pinterest

Gavi