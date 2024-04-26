Advertisement

As the monsoon cloaks India in its verdant glory, the season becomes a perfect backdrop for romance. From misty hills to lush green landscapes, the country offers a plethora of destinations that turn extraordinarily picturesque during the rains. Here are five romantic getaways in India that promise a serene and enchanting experience with your loved one during the monsoon.

Romantic sojourns in India

Udaipur, Rajasthan: Known as the 'City of Lakes', Udaipur's charm multiplies in the monsoon as its beautiful lakes overflow and the surrounding hills turn lush. The rain-washed heritage buildings and the romantic boat rides on Lake Pichola offer a magical experience, making it a perfect retreat for couples.

Munnar, Kerala: This hill station is a spectacle of sprawling tea gardens and exotic flora and fauna. During the monsoon, the fresh green tea plantations and the misty clouds that settle over the hills create a mystical atmosphere. The cool climate and scenic landscapes make Munnar a lover’s paradise.

Coorg, Karnataka: Often referred to as the 'Scotland of India', Coorg is a stunning monsoon destination. The incessant rain transforms the area into a lush green wonderland, with its waterfalls and streams gushing with renewed vigor and its spice and coffee plantations exuding rich aromas.

Shillong, Meghalaya: Dubbed ‘the abode of clouds’, Shillong offers an ethereal beauty during the monsoon. The cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear lakes, and rolling green mountains provide a romantic setting that is hard to find elsewhere.

Goa: While known for its vibrant beach life, Goa in the monsoon is a revelation with its quieter, more romantic side coming to the fore. The rain brings out the lush countryside, and the monsoon festivals add to the charm, making it an ideal getaway for couples looking for a blend of adventure and relaxation.

Each of these destinations offers a unique way to experience India’s monsoon magic. So pack your bags, take a plunge into the romance of the rainy season, and create memories that last a lifetime.