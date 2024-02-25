Advertisement

The annual spiritual yatra to the Hemkund Sahib will commence on May 25th, 2024. The dates have been announced by the Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara Trust. For the unversed, Hemkund Sahib is a revered Sikh pilgrimage site that also offers breathtaking landscapes. This year, you’ll be able to pay a visit from May 25 to October 10.

Significance of the pilgrimage

The Hemkund Sahib Yatra is considered a spiritual odyssey that attracts devotees from different parts of the country. It involves a trek of approximately 15 km from Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib, which is situated at an altitude of 15,000 ft. However, devotees often take a halt at Gangharia during the journey because of the challenging weather conditions.

File photo of Hemkund Sahib | Image: Unsplash

More about Hemkund Sahib

Located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near Joshimath, the sacred shrine derived its name from the nearby glacial lake known as Hemkund. This pilgrimage site holds significance for Sikhs as it is dedicated to the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh. It is also mentioned in the Dasam Granth.

According to folklore, it is believed that Guru Gobind Singh meditated here during his previous life as a hermit. It is also associated with the story of the devoted Sikh, Bhai Gurdas, who discovered the place through his meditation and then informed Guru Gobind Singh about it.

File photo of Hemkund Sahib | Image: Unsplash

Travel details

For the pilgrims traveling to the spiritual site, you can reach the nearest airport, Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, which is approximately 320 km away from the location. From the airport, you can take a taxi to the starting point of the trek.

For those arriving by train, the nearest railway station is Rishikesh Railway Station, approximately 273 km from Govind Ghat. From Rishikesh, taxis or buses can be taken.