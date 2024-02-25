Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25: Significance And Travel Routes

The Hemkund Sahib Yatra is considered a spiritual odyssey that attracts devotees from different parts of the country.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25: Significance And Travel Routes
Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25: Significance And Travel Routes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The annual spiritual yatra to the Hemkund Sahib will commence on May 25th, 2024. The dates have been announced by the Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara Trust. For the unversed, Hemkund Sahib is a revered Sikh pilgrimage site that also offers breathtaking landscapes. This year, you’ll be able to pay a visit from May 25 to October 10. 

Significance of the pilgrimage 

The Hemkund Sahib Yatra is considered a spiritual odyssey that attracts devotees from different parts of the country. It involves a trek of approximately 15 km from Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib, which is situated at an altitude of 15,000 ft. However, devotees often take a halt at Gangharia during the journey because of the challenging weather conditions. 

File photo of Hemkund Sahib | Image: Unsplash 

More about Hemkund Sahib

Located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near Joshimath, the sacred shrine derived its name from the nearby glacial lake known as Hemkund. This pilgrimage site holds significance for Sikhs as it is dedicated to the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh. It is also mentioned in the Dasam Granth. 

According to folklore, it is believed that Guru Gobind Singh meditated here during his previous life as a hermit. It is also associated with the story of the devoted Sikh, Bhai Gurdas, who discovered the place through his meditation and then informed Guru Gobind Singh about it.

Advertisement
File photo of Hemkund Sahib | Image: Unsplash 

Travel details 

For the pilgrims traveling to the spiritual site, you can reach the nearest airport, Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, which is approximately 320 km away from the location. From the airport, you can take a taxi to the starting point of the trek. 

Advertisement

For those arriving by train, the nearest railway station is Rishikesh Railway Station, approximately 273 km from Govind Ghat. From Rishikesh, taxis or buses can be taken. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks To Revitalise Your Body

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. A Very Divine Experience: PM Modi Explores Submerged City of Dwarka

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. DLF plans to launch properties worth Rs 80,000 crore in next 4 years

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. AISSEE 2024 answer key released for Sainik School Exam

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says His Films Don't Just Have A Social Message

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo