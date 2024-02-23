English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Here's How You Can Enhance Your Northern Lights Adventure

As winter blankets the Northern Hemisphere, a celestial dance unfolds across the night sky – the enchanting display of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. Under the Arctic night sky, witness the ethereal glow of the Aurora Borealis, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Indo-Asian News Service
The Northern Lights
The Northern Lights | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As winter blankets the Northern Hemisphere, a celestial dance unfolds across the night sky – the enchanting display of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. Under the Arctic night sky, witness the ethereal glow of the Aurora Borealis, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Here are a few tips to enhance your Northern Lights adventure:

Advertisement

Where and When to See the Northern Lights: The Northern Lights, most commonly observed between latitudes 60 and 75 degrees, offer breathtaking displays in regions such as Finnish Lapland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Russia, Canada, Alaska, and southern Greenland. Finnair destinations in Finnish Lapland, including Ivalo, Kittilä, and Rovaniemi, provide excellent vantage points. Additionally, Tromsø in Norway and Reykjavik in Iceland offer prime viewing opportunities.

  • Best Time of Year for Viewing: Midnight from late August to April is typically the optimal time for spotting the Northern Lights, with September often offering clearer skies and higher visibility in Lapland.
  • Predicting the Aurora: While the Northern Lights can be somewhat predicted, their appearance remains elusive. Short-term forecasts are available through resources like the Finnish Meteorological Institute's Space Weather Center ISES, offering insights into current conditions and probabilities.
  • Experiencing the Magic: While on the ground, travellers can participate in Northern Lights tours, enjoy frozen lake expeditions, or opt for special accommodations designed for optimal viewing, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
  • Bonus Tip: If you don’t manage to see any northern lights on the ground during your trip or from your airplane window, you might still be able to spot them on your long-haul flights.

 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

2 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Gavaskar goes comical in commentary box

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: India's First Bullet Train To Launch By 2026, Speed 320 kmph

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Shamima Begum Loses Appeal Against Removal of British Citizenship

    World9 minutes ago

  4. 'Won't Forget Insult of UP's Youth': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo