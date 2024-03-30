×

March 30th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Hindu Temples To Visit Around The World For Divine Spiritual Experience

If a spiritual journey is what you are searching for, these temples from around the world should make it to your travel bucket list.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Prambanan Temple
Prambanan Temple | Image:Unsplash
Visiting a temple is like cleansing your soul. The peace that going to a temple gives is unmatched. While India is home to countless magnificent Hindu temples, there are also several sacred sites dedicated to Hindu deities located outside the country. From ancient marvels to modern architectural wonders, these temples offer visitors a glimpse into the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Hinduism. If a spiritual journey is what you are searching for, these temples from around the world should make it to your travel bucket list.

Angkor Wat

Located in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Angkor Wat is one of the largest religious monuments in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in the 12th century by the Khmer Empire, this sprawling temple complex is dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu. Its intricate carvings, towering spires, and vast courtyards make it a breathtaking sight to behold, attracting visitors from around the globe.

 

Angkor Wat | Image: Unsplash

Pashupatinath Temple

Situated on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Pashupatinath Temple is one of the most sacred Hindu shrines in the world. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this ancient temple complex is a hub of religious activity and pilgrimage, particularly during the Maha Shivaratri festival. Visitors can marvel at its pagoda-style architecture, adorned with intricate wood carvings and golden spires.

Tanah Lot

Perched on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Indian Ocean in Bali, Indonesia, Tanah Lot is a picturesque sea temple that holds great spiritual significance for Hindus. Dedicated to the sea gods, this iconic temple is known for its stunning sunset views and dramatic setting amidst crashing waves. Visitors can explore the temple complex, admire its architecture, and witness traditional Hindu rituals performed by local priests.

Tanah Lot | Image: Unsplash

Prambanan Temple

Located near Yogyakarta on the island of Java, Indonesia, Prambanan Temple is a magnificent Hindu temple complex dating back to the 9th century. Dedicated to the Trimurti – the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva – this UNESCO World Heritage Site features towering stone spires, intricately carved reliefs, and sacred shrines. Visitors can explore the ancient ruins and learn about the rich history and mythology depicted in its artwork.

Neasden Temple

Also known as the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Neasden Temple is a stunning Hindu temple located in London, United Kingdom. Constructed entirely from traditional Indian stone and marble, this architectural marvel is the largest Hindu temple outside India. Visitors can admire its intricately carved domes, pillars, and sculptures, as well as participate in religious ceremonies, cultural events, and educational programs.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

