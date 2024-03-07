×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Iconic Bridges Of The World That Are Major Tourist Attractions

These bridges, famous all over the world, are architectural marvels and tourist attractions in their own rights.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Howrah Bridge
Howrah Bridge | Image:Unsplash
Bridges not only serve as vital transportation links but they are also architectural marvels and iconic landmarks in their own right. These grand bridges are often popular places of tourist interest and make them must-visit places. Many majestic bridges are engineering masterpieces that

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA

Spanning the Golden Gate Strait, the Golden Gate Bridge is a symbol of San Francisco and one of the most recognizable bridges globally. Opened in 1937, this suspension bridge boasts stunning Art Deco design and spans 1.7 miles, connecting San Francisco to Marin County. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline, Alcatraz Island, and the Pacific Ocean from various vantage points along the bridge.

Golden Gate Bridge | Image: Unsplash

Tower Bridge, London, UK

A defining landmark of London, Tower Bridge is an iconic symbol of the city's rich history and architectural splendor. Completed in 1894, this bascule and suspension bridge spans the River Thames, connecting the Tower Hamlets to Southwark. Visitors can explore the Tower Bridge Exhibition, which offers insight into the bridge's construction and features a glass walkway providing unparalleled views of the river below.

Akashi Kaikyō Bridge, Kobe, Japan

As the world's longest suspension bridge, the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge is a feat of engineering and a testament to Japan's technological prowess. Opened in 1998, this stunning bridge spans the Akashi Strait, connecting the city of Kobe on the mainland to Awaji Island. Visitors can admire the bridge's elegant design and walk across the pedestrian walkway for panoramic views of the surrounding seascape and distant mountains.

Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia

Nicknamed the "Coathanger" due to its distinctive arch-based design, the Sydney Harbour Bridge is an iconic symbol of Australia's largest city. Completed in 1932, this steel through-arch bridge spans Sydney Harbour, connecting the central business district with the North Shore. Visitors can climb the bridge's outer arches with guided tours for breathtaking views of the harbor and Sydney Opera House.

Sydney Harbour Bridge | Image: Unsplash

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, India

Spanning the Hooghly River, the Howrah Bridge is an iconic landmark and a lifeline for the city of Kolkata. Completed in 1943, this cantilever bridge is one of the busiest in the world, carrying a daily traffic of over 100,000 vehicles and countless pedestrians. Visitors can stroll along the bustling pathways of the bridge, soaking in the sights and sounds of Kolkata's vibrant street life while enjoying panoramic views of the river and city skyline.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

