India's Most Picturesque And Secluded Beaches To Visit

Advertisement

India's vast coastline harbours some of the most serene and secluded beaches, providing visitors with tranquil retreats far removed from the cacophony of tourist hotspots. From the cliffs of Karnataka to the unexplored sands of West Bengal, these hidden seaside destinations offer an escape into nature's unspoiled beauty.

Ottinene Beach

In the Udupi district, Ottinene Beach is renowned for its breathtaking cliff offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. The beach's charm is further enhanced by the Sumana River's estuary, making it a picturesque spot for sunset walks and tranquil contemplation.

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Gopalpur

In Odisha's Ganjam district lies Gopalpur Beach, a long sandy stretch along the Bay of Bengal. Praised for its natural scenery and pristine conditions, this secluded beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts and those seeking peaceful sunrise and sunset views.

Tarkarli

Tarkarli Beach, located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, is celebrated for its white sands, clear blue waters, and casuarina-lined shores. The presence of Karli backwaters and the beach's reputation as a water sports paradise make Tarkarli a must-visit for adventurers and peace-seekers alike.

Kizhunna, Ezhara Beach

The twin beaches of Kizhunna and Ezhara in Kerala's Kannur district are distinguished by their crimson sands and secluded ambiance. Surrounded by coconut groves and dotted with cliffs, these beaches offer a tranquil setting for cycling and sunset viewing, away from the crowds.

Image credit: Unsplash

Henry’s Island

Close to Bakkhali village in West Bengal, Henry's Island is celebrated for its pristine beaches, rich wildlife, and lush mangrove vegetation. A perfect weekend getaway from Kolkata, the island offers a unique blend of relaxation and adventure, with opportunities for beach lazing, wildlife spotting, and exploring mangrove forests.

Marari Beach

The Marari beach, located in the Alappuzha district of Kerala is one of the secluded and little-known beach destinations in Kerala. The coconut palms lining the golden sand beach and the natural scenery around will fascinate any beach lover.





