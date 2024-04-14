×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:58 IST

India's Equivalent To Japan's Cherry Blossoms and Where To Spot It

With each season, these trees unfurl their blossoms, offering a visual feast of oranges, scarlets, pinks, whites, and a myriad of other colours and feels.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cherry blossom parallels found in India
Cherry blossom parallels found in India | Image:Unsplash
India's rich tapestry of landscapes is further embellished by an array of flowering trees, painting the country's canvas with vibrant strokes of colour and infusing the air with enchantment. These botanical marvels, akin to the celebrated cherry blossoms, bring to life a spectacle of hues and beauty that resonate through gardens, parks, and beyond. With each season, these trees unfurl their blossoms, offering a visual feast of oranges, scarlets, pinks, whites, and a myriad of other colours, each contributing its unique charm to the scenic beauty of the nation.

Jacaranda

As spring breathes life into the land, the Jacaranda tree dresses in its finest, showering landscapes with its vibrant purple blossoms. These trees, whether adorning avenues, embellishing parks, or enhancing private gardens, beckon nature lovers with their striking beauty and ethereal presence. The purple carpet formed by the fallen flowers beneath these trees conjures an atmosphere of magic and wonder, much admired by all who pass by.

Gulmohar

The Gulmohar, with roots tracing back to Madagascar, bursts into a flamboyant display of red-orange flowers, transforming the Indian summer into a vibrant spectacle. This deciduous tree, with its canopy full of fiery blooms, offers a visual relief from the heat, adding a tropical flair to the surrounding environment. Its vivid presence is a testament to the tree's resilience and the beauty it brings to the country's landscapes.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Palash

Spring in India is heralded by the Palash tree, also known as the Flame of the Forest, which lights up the canopy with its brilliant orange and scarlet flowers. Native to the subcontinent, this tree not only mesmerizes with its beauty but also plays a crucial role in attracting pollinators, marking the beginning of warmer days ahead.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Amaltas

During the summertime, the Amaltas tree, or the Golden Shower Tree, commands attention with its luminous yellow flowers that drape like tassels from its branches. This tree, deeply rooted in the Indian subcontinent, blooms profusely, transforming landscapes into a golden paradise. Celebrated for both its ornamental and cultural significance, the Amaltas brings warmth and joy to the hearts of those who witness its splendor.
 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:58 IST

