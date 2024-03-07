×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Indian Libraries That Are A Must-visit For All The Book Lovers

If you are craving some food for thought under the sanctity of palatial libraries, visit these century-old hubs of knowledge in your city.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
India's oldest libraries
India's oldest libraries | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In every corner of India, from the bustling cities to small towns, libraries are a testimony to the South Asian nation's intellectual strength, and a reminder of the good old days where youngsters were keen on amassing the knowledge across all genres or immersing themselves in the world's created by fictional writers. From Chennai to Kolkata, here's a list of iconic libraries that are a must-visit. 

Sarasvathi Mahal Library

In Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, the Sarasvathi Mahal Library, one of Asia's oldest libraries, boasts of a historic collection of manuscripts on palm leaves across multiple languages and ancient parchment papers. With over 60,000 volumes available online, visitors can look at some of the most rare classical and historical texts, dating back to the rule of the Nayak Kings of Thanjavur from 1535 to 1675 AD.

Image credit: Chennai Tourism

Connemara Public library

In the heart of Chennai's Egmore lies the Connemara Public Library, a site of nostalgia for many locals. As one of the four national depository libraries in India, it houses an extensive collection of essential books on India's history, along with a diverse range of literature, from children's stories to autobiographies. Its impressive compilation includes 7,70,000 book volumes, making it a literary paradise akin to what Hermione Granger might seek out in a Chennai-set Hogwarts.

Seshadri Memorial library

Honoured with the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation Award, Bangalore's Seshadri Memorial Library is celebrated for its stunning architecture and vast book collection, including a special Braille section. Established in 1915, it remains a beloved spot for localities till date. 

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

State Central Library

This architectural marvel in Hyderabad, Telangana mirrors the elegance of a palace, with its capacious halls and high ceilings captivating visitors. Home to half a million books and rare manuscripts in Arabian, Persian, and Urdu, it's a gem for those intrigued by the Middle East's literary culture.

National Library of India

Kolkata's National Library stands as a pioneer of India's library system, while containing the largest collection of book volumes in India. With over 2.2 million books, this 1836 established library, is a must-visit for every bibliophile.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit19 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo