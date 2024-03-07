Advertisement

In every corner of India, from the bustling cities to small towns, libraries are a testimony to the South Asian nation's intellectual strength, and a reminder of the good old days where youngsters were keen on amassing the knowledge across all genres or immersing themselves in the world's created by fictional writers. From Chennai to Kolkata, here's a list of iconic libraries that are a must-visit.

Sarasvathi Mahal Library

In Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, the Sarasvathi Mahal Library, one of Asia's oldest libraries, boasts of a historic collection of manuscripts on palm leaves across multiple languages and ancient parchment papers. With over 60,000 volumes available online, visitors can look at some of the most rare classical and historical texts, dating back to the rule of the Nayak Kings of Thanjavur from 1535 to 1675 AD.

Image credit: Chennai Tourism

Connemara Public library

In the heart of Chennai's Egmore lies the Connemara Public Library, a site of nostalgia for many locals. As one of the four national depository libraries in India, it houses an extensive collection of essential books on India's history, along with a diverse range of literature, from children's stories to autobiographies. Its impressive compilation includes 7,70,000 book volumes, making it a literary paradise akin to what Hermione Granger might seek out in a Chennai-set Hogwarts.

Seshadri Memorial library

Honoured with the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation Award, Bangalore's Seshadri Memorial Library is celebrated for its stunning architecture and vast book collection, including a special Braille section. Established in 1915, it remains a beloved spot for localities till date.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

State Central Library

This architectural marvel in Hyderabad, Telangana mirrors the elegance of a palace, with its capacious halls and high ceilings captivating visitors. Home to half a million books and rare manuscripts in Arabian, Persian, and Urdu, it's a gem for those intrigued by the Middle East's literary culture.

National Library of India

Kolkata's National Library stands as a pioneer of India's library system, while containing the largest collection of book volumes in India. With over 2.2 million books, this 1836 established library, is a must-visit for every bibliophile.