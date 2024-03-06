×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

India’s First Underwater Metro Service Starts In Kolkata - Everything You Need To Know About It

The underwater metro, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the first of its kind in India.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Underwater metro in Kolkata
Underwater metro in Kolkata | Image:Representative image/ Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and took a ride, alongside several school kids in India's first underground metro. The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, an innovative and groundbreaking addition to Kolkata's transportation network and touted to be the first transportation tunnel "under any mighty river in India", will have the deepest metro station in the country -- the Howrah Metro station. Hooghly river, which separates the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, will have this metro station.

Example of engineering ingenuity

  • The idea of having an underwater transportation system on the lines of London was first mooted by the British in 1921, but it did not see the light of the day as the soil test results were not favourable. The idea was again pushed in the 1980s by then Railway Minister ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury.
  • Kolkata Metro touched a milestone in April 2023 as its rakes completed a trial journey under the bed of Hooghly through a tunnel 32 metre below the water level for the first time in India.

How will this help Kolkata?

  • Spanning a 4.8-km stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, it forms a vital segment of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting key areas such as the IT hub Salt Lake Sector V.
  • According to a statement issued by the Metro Railway, the 4.8-km stretch of East-West Metro from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade has been built at a cost of Rs 4,965 crore. The statement also said that this corridor will also solve the perennial traffic congestion and improve air quality by reducing carbon footprint.
  • As a Metro train is expected to traverse the 520-metre stretch under the river in just 45 seconds, it not only offers speed but also ensures a seamless and time-efficient mode of transportation, further enhancing Kolkata's connectivity and urban mobility.
Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMC Protecting the Accused: PM Modi Slams Mamata Over Sandeshkhali

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  2. Paper Plates in Prestige Falcon: Bengaluru Water Crisis Hits Residents

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. What Is Functional Training? Know Its Benefits

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  4. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo