Ahmedabad: IRCTC has organised a special tour package for Gujarat, travel enthusiasts can avail exciting offers and benefits through these packages.

IRCTC continues to offer tour packages for various parts of the country. A similar travel package has been launched in Gujarat. The package's name is Divine Gujarat With Statue Of Unity-Flight Package Ex Kochi.

This package will commence in Kochi. This is a flight package that allows you to travel to and from Kochi to Ahmedabad by airplane. You can use the package during your summer vacation from June 13 to June 20, 2024. This package is for eight days and seven nights.

The package includes visits to the Akshardham Temple, Sabarmati Ashram, and Sabarmati River Front in Gandhinagar.

Following this, you will have the opportunity to see Vadodara's Statue of Unity, Sardar Sarovar Dam, Lakshmi Vilas Palace, and Vadodara Museum.

In addition, the package includes visits to various holy sites such as the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, the Nageshwar Temple, the Rukmini Mata Temple, and the Jyotirlinga of Somnath.

All tourists who purchase the package will be able to stay in hotels in any location. In addition, the meal includes breakfast and dinner.

You will be required to pay Rs 48,560 per person for single occupancy. The cost per person for double occupancy is Rs 35,620, and the cost per person for triple occupancy is Rs 34,090.

IRCTC will provide insurance cover for the travelers throughout the journey.