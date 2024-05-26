Advertisement

IRCTC has announced a new spiritual tour package titled 'Holy Kashi with Ayodhya-Prayagraj and Bodh Gaya,' starting at INR 43,480. This package includes visits to the sacred sites of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Bodh Gaya and Prayagraj, offering travellers a rich spiritual experience.

Understanding the profound religious significance of these locations, IRCTC designed this package to cater to those seeking a spiritual journey. Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi are among India's most venerated destinations, each holding a special place in the hearts of pilgrims.

Advertisement

The 'Holy Kashi with Ayodhya-Prayagraj and Bodh Gaya' tour spans six days and five nights, departing from Coimbatore on June 2, 2024. Travelers will board an IndiGo flight at 7:30 AM, arriving in Varanasi by 3:20 PM. The return flight departs Varanasi on June 7 at 11:55 PM, landing back in Coimbatore at 7:25 PM.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

The package pricing varies based on occupancy: INR 43,480 per person for triple occupancy, INR 44,720 for double occupancy, and INR 55,970 for single occupancy. The itinerary includes one night in Bodh Gaya, three nights in Varanasi, and one night in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Itinerary overview

Day 1 (June 2, 2024): Departure from Coimbatore at 7:30 AM, arriving in Varanasi at 3:20 PM.

Advertisement

Day 2-4: Three nights in Varanasi, exploring significant sites such as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the ghats of the Ganges.

Day 5: Travel to Bodh Gaya, staying one night to visit the Mahabodhi Temple and other Buddhist landmarks.

Advertisement

Day 6: Journey to Ayodhya, staying one night and visiting key locations including the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Day 7 (June 7, 2024): Return flight from Varanasi at 11:55 PM, arriving in Coimbatore at 7:25 PM.

