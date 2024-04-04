Advertisement

After Dubai, Japan introduced the eVisa for Indian tourists, making it easier and convenient to explore the country. Starting in April, Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India can now apply for electronic visas (eVisas) to visit Japan. This eliminates the need for physical visa stickers on your passport, making the application process smoother and faster.

This news has come just days ahead of summer break. So if you haven't planned where you will be visiting with your family this summer holidays, then Japan is the perfect place to be. Also, we have listed down several famous places that you must explore when in Japan.

Advertisement

Ishigaki Island (Okinawa)

Ishigaki Island is the commercial hub of the Yaeyama Islands, in Japan’s southwestern Okinawa Prefecture. It's known for its beaches and sites for snorkelling, diving and surfing. Within Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park lies the Shiraho Reef's rare blue coral. In the interior are Mt. Omoto and other peaks. When here, you must visit a neighboring island Taketomi by ferry as it is highly recommended for a different natural experience.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Ishigaki Island | Image: Japan Guide)

Beppu (Oita)

This place is considered as one of the best places to visit in Japan as it offers an authentic Japanese cultural experience. It has remained untouched by globalisation, allowing tourists to explore untouched Japan. Kannawa Onsen district has facilities for bathing in nutrient-rich water, mud and sand. The 8 Hells of Beppu, 6 in Kannawa, and 2 in outlying Shibaseki - are dramatic landscapes of thermal pools.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Beppu | Image: Japan Guide)

Niseko (Hokkaido)

Located slightly west of Sapporo, Niseko has become one of the most famous tourist areas in Japan. The main attraction of this place is snow, popularly called powder snow, perfect for skiing and snowboarding. During summer visitors can explore the natural blessings of Mount Yotei, towering over the Niseko area. Fukidashi Park in Kyogoku Town is famous for its delicious water, a natural creation of the park and Mount Yotei. The city also offers fresh seafood commonly known in Hokkaido and high-quality natural onsen (hot springs).

Advertisement

Chichibu (Saitama)

Chichibu is a city northwest of Tokyo in Japan. It’s known for the Chichibu Kannon Pilgrimage route, which travels between 34 temples across the surrounding mountains. In the city, Kinshoji Temple, the 4th on the route, has hundreds of Buddha statues. Other than the temple, Muse Park has striking fall foliage and Hitsujiyama Park has vibrant spring blooms. During spring, you can enjoy a landscape of about 1000 cherry trees. Here, the ground gets covered with moss phlox, creating a pink scenery.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Chichibu | Image: Japan Guide)

Hiraizumi (Iwate)

Located in a basin in south-central Iwate Prefecture in the Tōhoku region of northern Honshu, the town is surrounded by the Kitakami Mountains. The most important historical sites in this town brimming with history are Chusonji Temple and Motsuji Temple, both founded around 850 AD. Chusonji Temple, also known as Golden Hall, is a Buddha temple. It encapsulates the essence of Heian period art, crafts, and architecture, along with many other cultural properties. Motsuji Temple, on the other hand, hosts a Jodo garden centred around a large pond.