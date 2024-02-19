Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal. It is called the world's most unique temple due to some of its distinctions. Not many know but Kalki Dham is the first Dham where the temple of God is being established before his incarnation. Here are some features you need to know about this temple.

Key features of Kalki Dham Temple

The temple will consist of not one but 10 sanctums. These 10 different sanctums will be of ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu and they will be established in the temple.

This temple is being constructed with the same pink-colored stone that was used in the construction of Somnath temple and Ram temple of Ayodhya.

No steel or iron frames will be used in the construction of this temple.

The temple will be constructed on approximately 5 acres of land. The construction may take upto 5 years.

Kalki Peeth will remain in its old place. When the construction of this temple is completed, there will be a new idol of Lord Kalki that will be consecrated.

Foundation stone laying ceremony

For the foundation stone laying ceremony, a helipad was built just behind the main stage for the Prime Minister's chopper to land.

The function complex is divided into three sections. Seating arrangements have been made for VVIP guests right in the centre of front stage. This is then followed by VIP guests and then other guests. About 11,000 saints and sages participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

