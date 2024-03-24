×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 15:52 IST

Karnataka to Andaman & Nicobar: 5 sweet spots for honeymoon in India

5 underrated honeymoon spots in India that guarantee you and your beau a fabulous time to celebrate one another.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
A photo of couple enjoying | Image: Pinterest
A photo of couple enjoying | Image: Pinterest | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Marriage is a life-changing moment, and a chapter so significant and intimate must begin on the perfect note. On August 19, the Ministry of Tourism in India launched a campaign to showcase India as a premier wedding destination for couples around the world.

Here’s our follow-up guide of 5 underrated honeymoon spots in India that guarantee you and your beau a fabulous time to celebrate one another.

Gokarna, Karnataka

There is no better town than Gokarna to give you the perfect, slow break after a string of hectic wedding weeks. Laze around at the Om beach during the day and go exploring the enticing night life of Gokarna post sunset. Soak in the salty air and relaxing sounds of the waves hitting the shore. Celebrate your love with a candle-light dinner at a beach shack or take a walk, barefoot at the Paradise beach, hand in hand with your partner.

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Where do we even begin from? The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir offers breath-taking views of the lakes, lush green gardens, and captivating architecture. Take a long walk through the Shalimar Bagh, built by Jahangir as a token of his love for his beloved wife, Nur Jahan. Or visit Asia’s largest tulip garden, Siraj Bagh that boasts of vibrant colours and varieties. End the trip with a romantic ride on wooden houseboats at dusk on the Dal Lake.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Studded with palaces, and adorned by lakes, Udaipur is a city that will leave you speechless with its beauty. The city of lakes hosts a number of grand heritage stays, from old hotels to newly renovated resorts. Each landmark here carries the rich culture and grandeur of the royal legacy. Boating at Lake Pichola, exploring the City Palace and relishing a date night at the Ambrai Ghat with your loved one are experiences you should not miss out on here.

Port-blair, Andaman & Nicobar

The fourth destination in our guide has been bagged by this tranquil getaway in Andaman Islands. Well-connected by air and sea, Port Blair provides you with utmost privacy and serenity. Luxurious resorts, scenic sunsets and magnificent beaches welcome you to this island. Plan ahead and check out off-beat destinations like the Barren islands and make the most of your honeymoon, discovering the island with each other.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the lap of the Western Ghats, Ooty is a warm and cosy town, perfect for your honeymoon. Visit the many gorgeous waterfalls Ooty has, starting from the surreal Pykara Lake and ending at the Avalanche falls. Book a comfortable resort near tea plantations and make sure to walk through the abundance of the green shrubs. With its romantic falls, calm lakes, and old-school charm that only Ooty offers, you are sure to fall in love with this little hill station.

With all these destinations awaiting you, don’t wait any longer. Book luxurious, comfortable stays at the most reasonable discounts with CRED escapes and enjoy making memories of a lifetime. We wish you a very happy honeymoon!

Published September 7th, 2023 at 15:52 IST

