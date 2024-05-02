Advertisement

Kedarnath is one of the most revered Hindu temples situated at the top of the Himalayas. The temple holds a spiritual importance and Lord Mahadeva is worshipped here. Every year, a large number of devotees visit Kedarnath Temple to have a glimpse of Lord Shiva. This temple is only accessible by foot or helicopter. Now, as the government has opened the doors of the holy shrine, we have brought to you the complete itenary. The doors will open on May 10 at 6:30 AM and will close in November.

How to reach Kedarnath?

The nearest airport to the holy shrine is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, from where you can either drive to Gaurikund or take a helicopter. From Gaurikund, you need to trek for 16 kilometres to reach the shrine.

(A file photo of Kedarnath | Image: Unsplash)

How to reach Kedarnath by helicopter by foot?

Day 1: Start your trek to Kedarnath from Gaurikund. The 16 km long trek will go through Himalayan landscapes, including waterfalls, rivers and forests. The trek takes about 6-8 hours to complete, and the difficulty level is moderate. On reaching Kedarnath, take a rest and visit the temple early morning.

Day 2: Attend the morning arti at Kedarnath and explore the nearby attractions such as Bhairav Nath Temple, Gandhi Sarovar and more. Conclude your day by participating in the evening aarti.

Day 3: Begin your trek back to Gaurikund. Take breaks and admire the beauty.

(A file photo of Kedarnath | Image: Unsplash)

How to reach Kedarnath by helicopter?

The helicopter ticket booking for Kedarnath opened on April 20 and will remain available for the following periods - May 10 to June 20 and September 15 to October 31. Follow the below steps to book a helicopter:

Visit the IRCTC Heli Yatra website (www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in) and click on the Sign-Up button to register yourself. Provide your name, mobile number, email ID, and name of the state.

Enter your Chardham Registration Group ID for group bookings or individual registration number for personal bookings.

Select your preferred helicopter operator and the desired time slot for your journey.

Enter the required details for all passengers, including ID card information if not previously submitted during Chardham Yatra Registration.

Validate your booking by entering the OTP sent to your registered email or mobile number.

Upon receiving the confirmation mail, download your ticket from the provided link.

To note, every pilgrim must register with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board for the Kedarnath yatra. Visit (registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in) to register yourself.