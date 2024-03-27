×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Know About Destination Duping, The Latest Travel Trend That Can Help You Save A LOT Of Money

Many popular tourist destinations have become overcrowded and expensive, leading travellers to seek out alternative destinations that offer similar attractions.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Destination Duping
Destination Duping | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
Have you heard about the raging trend in the travel world - destination duping? This phenomenon involves travellers seeking out destinations that offer similar experiences to popular tourist hotspots but at a fraction of the cost. With rising travel expenses and increasing awareness of over tourism in popular destinations, more travellers are opting for off-the-beaten-path alternatives that provide comparable experiences without breaking the bank.

The rise of destination duping

The concept of destination duping has gained momentum as travellers become more budget-conscious and environmentally aware. Many popular tourist destinations have become overcrowded and expensive, leading travellers to seek out alternative destinations that offer similar attractions and experiences without the crowds and high prices. This trend is fueled by social media, where travel enthusiasts and influencers share their experiences and recommendations, inspiring others to explore lesser-known destinations.

Destination Duping | Representative image: Unsplash

Examples of destination duping

One example of destination duping is travellers opting for destinations like Budapest instead of Prague, or Porto instead of Lisbon. These cities offer similar cultural experiences, historic architecture, and culinary delights as their more popular counterparts but at lower prices and with fewer crowds. Similarly, travellers may choose destinations like Siargao in the Philippines instead of Bali, or Tbilisi in Georgia instead of Barcelona, to enjoy stunning natural landscapes, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural heritage without the tourist crowds and inflated prices.

In India’s context, you may choose to visit Gokarna instead of Goa or Udaipur instead of Jaipur. While Shimla is popular, Dharamsala is also a good destination to visit. Similarly, many travellers opt to visit Vagamon instead of the popular Ooty.

Gokarna can be visited instead of Goa | Image: Unsplash

Benefits of destination duping

There are several benefits of destination duping. Firstly, travellers can enjoy similar experiences to popular destinations while supporting local economies and reducing the negative impacts of overtourism. By exploring lesser-known destinations, you can also discover hidden gems, authentic cultural experiences, and off-the-beaten-path attractions that are not overrun by tourists. Additionally, destination duping allows people to enjoy a much longer and more fulfilling trip in the same budget that would have just gotten you a short trip to an otherwise popular destination.

Destination Duping | Representative image: Unsplash

Challenges of destination duping

While destination duping offers many advantages, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Travellers may encounter language barriers, limited infrastructure, and fewer amenities in lesser-known destinations compared to popular tourist hubs. Additionally, some travellers may feel hesitant to venture off the beaten path and prefer the familiarity and convenience of well-trodden destinations. However, with careful research, planning, and an open mind, you can overcome these challenges and enjoy the many rewards of destination duping.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

