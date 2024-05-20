Advertisement

With summer in full swing, the serene hill town of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu is the perfect escape. Known for its lush landscapes, tranquil lakes, and mist-covered mountains, Kodaikanal offers a refreshing break from the city's hustle and bustle. This year, the town is especially vibrant as it hosts the 61st Kodai Vizha from May 17 to 26 at Bryant Park.

The Kodai Vizha features a stunning display of 500,000 flowers, showcasing 42 different varieties sourced from across the country. Organized by the Department of Horticulture, the festival also includes 42 stalls from both government and private participants. The tourism department has planned additional events such as a boat race at Kodaikanal Lake, a dog show, various sports competitions, and performances of folk arts and traditional music.

Here are the top five things to do in Kodaikanal during the Kodai Vizha.

Explore Kodaikanal lake

Kodaikanal Lake is the centerpiece of the town and a must-visit destination. This star-shaped, man-made lake is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a range of activities. Visitors can rent pedal boats or rowboats, or take a leisurely stroll along the 5-kilometer perimeter. The lake is also ideal for picnics, cycling, and horseback riding, making it perfect for a day of relaxation and fun.

Image credit: Unsplash

Trek to Dolphin’s Nose and Echo Rock

Adventure enthusiasts should not miss the trek to Dolphin’s Nose. This natural rock formation sits at the edge of a steep cliff, providing breathtaking views of the valleys below. Continue your hike to Echo Rock for more stunning vistas. These treks offer an up-close encounter with Kodaikanal's rich flora and fauna, making them a must-do for nature lovers.

Discover the Pillar Rocks

The Pillar Rocks are among Kodaikanal’s most iconic landmarks. These three giant rock formations stand about 400 feet tall and offer a spectacular view of the surrounding landscapes. On clear days, the view from the observation deck is stunning, with the rocks rising majestically amid the clouds and mist.

Image credit: Unsplash

Marvel at Silver Cascade Falls

Just a short drive from Kodaikanal town, Silver Cascade Falls is a breathtaking waterfall that cascades from a height of 180 feet. Originating from the overflow of Kodaikanal Lake, the falls are best visited during the monsoon season when they are at their fullest. The picturesque surroundings provide excellent photo opportunities, making it a popular stop for tourists.

Enjoy the flower show at Bryant Park

Don’t miss the highlight of the Kodai Vizha, the flower show at Bryant Park. With half a million flowers on display, the park transforms into a vibrant spectacle of colors and scents. The event is a treat for horticulture enthusiasts and provides a beautiful setting for leisurely walks and photography.

Kodaikanal, especially during the Kodai Vizha, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural festivities, making it a perfect summer getaway.

