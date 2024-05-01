Advertisement

Nestled in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu, Kovalam Beach, also known as Covelong, offers a picturesque escape with its stunning waters and eco-conscious amenities. Renowned for achieving the prestigious Blue Flag certification, Kovalam guarantees visitors a clean, sustainable environment perfect for both adventure sports and serene relaxation.

History and significance

The area's rich history dates back to the 1700s when it served as a port town under the rule of the Nawab of Carnatic, and later the French and British. Today, the beach draws tourists not just for its historical significance but for its commitment to environmental preservation. The Blue Flag status is a testament to Kovalam's dedication to maintaining excellent hygiene, providing clean bathing facilities, and implementing effective waste management systems.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Activities and amenities

Kovalam Beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts. With options ranging from windsurfing to surfing, the beach caters to all levels of adventurers. Numerous surfing schools offer lessons and package deals, making it easy for beginners to learn the ropes. For those interested in exploring further, stand-up paddleboarding and sea kayaking are also available.

The beach is designed to support a slow-travel experience, allowing visitors to unwind with activities like stargazing at night. A visit to TTDC Quick Bite complements the beach experience, offering delicious meals after a day of water sports or relaxation.

Unique features of Kovalam include its well-maintained facilities, which boast a designated swimming area, safety measures, and amenities such as changing rooms, outdoor fitness equipment, and play areas. Additionally, environmentally friendly litter bins, bamboo reclining chairs, and amphibious wheelchairs ensure inclusivity and cleanliness.

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Safety and surveillance

To ensure visitor safety, Kovalam Beach is equipped with CCTV surveillance and lifeguards on duty around the clock. First aid services, including CPR readiness, are available to handle any medical emergencies promptly.

Nearby attractions

Visitors to Kovalam can enhance their trip by exploring nearby attractions. Dakshinachitra Museum offers

an immersive dive into South Indian culture with reconstructed historical houses and exhibits on traditional arts and crafts. Another popular destination is the Muttukadu Boathouse, managed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, where guests can enjoy various water activities such as rowing and motor boating.

Additionally, the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, located 15 km away from Mamallapuram, is one of the largest reptile zoos globally and a fascinating visit for wildlife enthusiasts and birdwatchers, with species like the Olive Ridley Sea Turtles often spotted.

Best time to visit

The ideal time to visit Kovalam Beach spans from January to September, during which the beach is open to visitors from 6 am to 6 pm, offering ample time to enjoy the natural beauty and recreational activities.

Getting there

Located south of Chennai along the scenic East Coast Road (ECR), Kovalam Beach is easily accessible by road, making it a convenient day trip or weekend getaway spot for locals and tourists alike.

With its blend of historical significance, environmental sustainability, and wide range of activities, Kovalam Beach stands out as a must-visit destination in Tamil Nadu, promising a memorable experience for all who visit. Whether you're an adrenaline junkie looking to ride the waves or someone seeking a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle, Kovalam Beach has something to offer every type of traveller.

