Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during the interim budget that India will develop the islands of the country as tourist spots, with a special nod to Lakshadweep. "To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep," said Nirmala Sitharaman during her address.

The island has gained popularity with recent discussions surrounding the fact that it has the beauty and potential to be a tourist hotspot in coming years and Indians who opt for expensive international holidays will now start to look at Lakshadweep as a great alternative. If you are looking to visit the islands, here are fun activities you can indulge in.

Water sports at Agatti Islands

Agatti Island, one of the most popular places in Lakshadweep is a beautiful place with calm water. If you are looking for an adventurous holiday, go for vsnorkelling and scuba diving here. The shallow shores are full of colourful reefs and exotic underwater animals, that provide the perfect background for your water sports. Agatti Islands can be reached through Kochi – either through a ship ride or through a local flight.

Canoeing at Minicoy Islands

Canoeing at Lakshadweep is a mesmerisingly beautiful experience. One of the best places for canoeing in Lakshadweep is Minicoy Island because the shallow waters around Minicoy make it a perfect place for canoeing. You can also enjoy the sport even if you are trying it for the very first time.

Peaceful sunbathing

Sometimes all you want from a vacation is to relax and forget about the tensions of the world. This is exactly what you can do at the serene beaches of Lakshadweep. From Minicoy to Agatti to Androth and Kalpeni, sunbathing is an experience to remember at all of these beaches.

Seafood galore

Foodies and fans of seafood will find a variety of delicious dishes to indulge in. From octopus fry to squid to mus kavaab and tuna dishes, thew options are unlimited. The locals here prefer rice and use coconut milk in their preparations, which dominate the food palate of the island group.