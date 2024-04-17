Updated April 16th, 2024 at 16:22 IST
London To San Juan: Top Destinations To Travel To During Summer Holidays In 2024
Last year Cancun was ruling the chart of summer destinations, but this year it has found its spot in sixth position, while Tokyo has moved up from 8th to 3rd.
Summer is here and so is the list of top 20 places that you must visit as per Google. The search engine has analysed flight booking data and search trends to unveil the hottest destinations, offering a wide range of options for every kind of traveller.
The top 20 destinations offer a kaleidoscope of experiences
San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid, Spain have made their debut in the list. San Francisco and Chicago, have seemingly taken a break from the list.
Top 20 Hotspots
Google Flights have a place for every travel, from history buff to beach bum, the list has it all. Before visiting these places research what the place has to offer and the unique things you could explore.
This data reflects travel preferences for the warm weather months of June to August. Here's a quick peek at the Top 10:
1. London
2. Paris
3. Tokyo
4. Rome
5. New York
6. Cancun
7. Orlando
8. Las Vegas
9. Seattle
10. Athens
11. Los Angeles
12. Miami
13. Barcelona
14. Dublin
15. Fort Lauderdale
16. Honolulu
17. Denver
18. Madrid
19. Boston
20. San Juan
If you don't want to stick to the list, then there are a few more spots suggested by Google Flights that are worth exploring. Palm Springs and the Florida Keys are hot picks for a quick weekend escape. For those looking for a romantic getaway, Napa Valley and Key West will serve as the best locations, offering stunning scenery and historical charm. If relaxation is your priority, La Romana and Saint John boast the most searched destinations.
