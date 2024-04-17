Advertisement

Summer is here and so is the list of top 20 places that you must visit as per Google. The search engine has analysed flight booking data and search trends to unveil the hottest destinations, offering a wide range of options for every kind of traveller.

The top 20 destinations offer a kaleidoscope of experiences

Last year Cancun was ruling the chart of summer destinations, but this year it has found its spot in sixth position, while Tokyo has moved up from eight to third spot. San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid, Spain have made their debut in the list. San Francisco and Chicago, have seemingly taken a break from the list.

(A file photo of Cancun | Image: Unsplash)

Top 20 Hotspots

Google Flights have a place for every travel, from history buff to beach bum, the list has it all. Before visiting these places research what the place has to offer and the unique things you could explore.

(A file photo of Tokyo | Image: Unsplash)

This data reflects travel preferences for the warm weather months of June to August. Here's a quick peek at the Top 10:

1. London

2. Paris

3. Tokyo

4. Rome

5. New York

6. Cancun

7. Orlando

8. Las Vegas

9. Seattle

10. Athens

11. Los Angeles

12. Miami

13. Barcelona

14. Dublin

15. Fort Lauderdale

16. Honolulu

17. Denver

18. Madrid

19. Boston

20. San Juan

If you don't want to stick to the list, then there are a few more spots suggested by Google Flights that are worth exploring. Palm Springs and the Florida Keys are hot picks for a quick weekend escape. For those looking for a romantic getaway, Napa Valley and Key West will serve as the best locations, offering stunning scenery and historical charm. If relaxation is your priority, La Romana and Saint John boast the most searched destinations.

