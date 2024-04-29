Advertisement

If you want to start exploring a place, it's always good to start at the heart of it all. So, if you want to see India, a visit to “Hindustan ka Dil” is a must. Madhya Pradesh, known as the "Heart of India," is a treasure trove of history, culture, and natural beauty. From forests and forts to temples and markets, the state offers a variety of attractions for travellers to explore. Here are five must-visit places in Madhya Pradesh that promise an unforgettable experience.

Kanha National Park

Located in the heart of the state, Kanha National Park is one of India's premier wildlife destinations, renowned for its rich biodiversity and thriving population of Bengal tigers. Spread across sprawling grasslands, dense forests, and meandering streams, the reserve is home to a variety of wildlife, including leopards, sloth bears, deer, and over 300 species of birds. Visitors can embark on thrilling jeep safaris and guided nature walks to spot elusive tigers and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of this pristine wilderness.

Kanha National Park | Image: Unsplash

Gwalior Fort

Perched atop a steep sandstone hill overlooking the city of Gwalior, Gwalior Fort is a magnificent architectural marvel steeped in history and heritage. Dating back over 1,000 years, the fort boasts impressive structures, including palaces, temples, and intricately carved Jain sculptures. Highlights of the fort include the towering Man Singh Palace, the iconic Teli Ka Mandir, and the mesmerising Sas Bahu Temples, all of which offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Mahakaleshwar Temple

Located in the sacred city of Ujjain, the Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, or sacred lingams representing the manifestation of Lord Shiva. The temple, dedicated to Lord Mahakaleshwar, is revered as one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism and attracts devotees from far and wide. The highlight of the temple is the daily ritual of Bhasma Aarti, where sacred ash is offered to the deity amidst chanting of hymns and ringing of bells, creating a spiritually uplifting experience for visitors.

Khajuraho

Famed for its exquisite temples adorned with intricate sculptures and erotic art, Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that showcases the architectural brilliance of India's mediaeval Chandela dynasty. The temples, built between the 9th and 11th centuries, feature stunning carvings depicting gods, goddesses, mythical creatures, and scenes from daily life. Visitors can explore the Western Group of Temples, the largest and most well-preserved cluster, and marvel at the intricate craftsmanship and timeless beauty of these ancient monuments.

Khajuraho | Imahge: Unsplash

Sarafa Bazaar

If you are a foodie, do yourself a favour and head to Sarafa Bazaar in the heart of Indore. This night market comes alive after sunset, offering a variety of street food delicacies, local snacks, and traditional sweets. From piping hot jalebis and crispy kachoris to spicy chaats and refreshing lassis, Sarafa Bazaar is a food lover's paradise where you can indulge in an unforgettable culinary journey through the flavours of Madhya Pradesh.