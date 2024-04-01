×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Most Favourable Locations In India For Trekking: Buran Ghati To Dzükou Valley

Explore India's favourable trekking spots across India. Places like Great Lakes Trek in Kashmir and Buran Ghati in Himachal Pradesh are a must-visit.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Trekking
Trekking | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India's landscape is as varied as its cultural diversity, offering adventure seekers ample of iconic places to explore from the mighty Himalayan peaks to the lush Western Ghats. For those who crave an active exploration, India presents you some of the most fabulous trekking pathways.

Buran Ghati

Nestled in Himachal Pradesh, the Buran Ghati trek is an accessible adventure starting from the quaint village of Janglik. Just a five-hour drive from Shimla, this trek introduces hikers to a world of diverse natural beauty. From dense forests to expansive meadows and serene glacial lakes like Chandranahan, the journey is visually rewarding. Crossing a high pass at 4,572 meters, trekkers should be well-prepared for altitude adjustments.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Dzükou Valley

Dzükou Valley, situated on the borders of Manipur and Nagaland, every year is known to transform into a spectacular floral haven. Come July, the valley is ablaze with wildflowers, including the unique pink Dzukou Lily found only in this region. There are two main trails, with the entry point from Viswema Village offering a gentler ascent compared to the steeper route from Zakhama Village. Reaching the valley's crest reveals a breathtaking vista at 2,452 meters above sea level, making the trek a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Kashmir's Great Lakes Trek 

The Great Lakes Trek in Kashmir is a thrilling journey that spans high mountain passes and pristine glacial lakes. Best undertaken from July to September, this trek starts near Sonamarg and winds through vibrant meadows and rugged landscapes, concluding in the village of Naranag. The highlight of the trek is the mesmerizing view of Satsar, Gangabal, and Nundkol lakes, alongside the awe-inspiring Himalayan backdrop. Though the trek is moderate in difficulty, acclimatization in Sonamarg is recommended to tackle the elevations reaching up to 4,200 meters.

This South Asian nation's trekking routes promise unforgettable adventures that brings you high of overcoming challenges on the path, wile witnessing the unperturbed beauty of this land.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:03 IST

