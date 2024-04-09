Advertisement

Waterfalls are nature's wonders. They exist to enchant the visitors with their beauty, thunderous roar, and mesmerising cascades of water. From towering giants to hidden gems tucked away in remote landscapes, the world is adorned with stunning waterfalls that urge travellers to witness their splendour. Here are some must-visit waterfalls from around the globe.

Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

Straddling the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls is one of the most iconic and majestic waterfalls on the planet. Known locally as "Mosi-oa-Tunya," or "The Smoke that Thunders," Victoria Falls is renowned for its thunderous roar, towering columns of mist, and awe-inspiring beauty, earning it the title of the largest waterfall in the world based on its combined width and height.

Victoria Falls | Image: Unsplash

Angel Falls, Venezuela

Located in the heart of Venezuela's Canaima National Park, Angel Falls is the tallest uninterrupted waterfall in the world, plunging an astonishing 979 metres into the depths below. Named after American aviator Jimmy Angel, who first sighted the falls in 1933, this breathtaking natural wonder is a bucket-list destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.

Iguazu Falls, Argentina/Brazil

Nestled amidst the lush rainforests of Argentina and Brazil, Iguazu Falls is a breathtaking natural wonder that captivates visitors with its sheer power and grandeur. Comprising a system of 275 individual waterfalls cascading over a precipice spanning nearly 2.7 kilometres, Iguazu Falls is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most spectacular waterfall complexes on Earth.

Niagara Falls, Canada/USA

Situated on the border between Canada and the United States, Niagara Falls is perhaps the most famous waterfall in North America, attracting millions of visitors each year with its iconic beauty and mesmerising cascades. Comprising three distinct waterfalls – Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls – Niagara Falls is a sight to behold, offering unforgettable experiences such as boat cruises, helicopter tours, and breathtaking viewpoints.

Niagara Falls | Image: Unsplash

Plitvice Lakes Waterfalls, Croatia

The Plitvice Lakes Waterfalls are a mesmerising scenery of cascading water, lush greenery, and crystal-clear turquoise lakes. Spanning an area of over 296 square kilometres, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to 16 terraced lakes interconnected by a series of stunning waterfalls, creating a natural paradise that is nothing short of magical.