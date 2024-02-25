Advertisement

Dubai recently introduced a Five-Year Multiple-Entry Visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai. This visionary step ensures that the visa, issued within two to five working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows its holder to stay in the country for 90 days, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in one year. Through this significant initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity.

So here we are with the list of places you must visit when you are in Dubai.

Advertisement

Burj Khalifa

Standing at a height of 828 meters, Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest building and represents the city's remarkable architectural skills and futuristic vision. It holds several other records, such as having the highest observation deck and elevator with the longest travel distance worldwide. It attracts around 17 million visitors every year.

Advertisement

The Dubai Fountain

Dubai is home to some famous tourist attractions, and one of them is known as the world's most prestigious square kilometre. It boasts a unique show that features water, music and light performances set to a range of melodies, from classical pieces to contemporary Arabic music. This spectacular show is powered by over 6,600 lights, quality nozzles and colour projectors.

Advertisement

Sonora Camp

For a peaceful getaway in the desert, you must visit Sonora Camp. This place offers a variety of activities including archery, sandboarding, drumming, and astronomy lessons. Additionally, you can enjoy a delectable menu while being entertained with live performances. The ambient lighting and desert scenery will make your experience truly unique.

Advertisement

Museum of the Future

Take a step into the future with this modern museum located on Sheikh Zayed Road. The museum offers a unique blend of traditional exhibitions, immersive theatre, and themed attractions, all showcasing the potential of science and technology in shaping future societies. According to National Geographic, this museum is one of the most beautiful museums in the world. It is also the home of the "Great Arab Minds" initiative, which aims to bring together 1,000 talented Arabs from various fields.