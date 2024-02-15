Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to Qatar, which is considered to be one of the safest countries of the world. If you too are planning a trip to this beautiful company, prepare to be mesmerised by the captivating blend of modernity and tradition, rich culture, and stunning landscapes that this Arabian Gulf nation has to offer. From the spellbinding architecture to pristine beaches, Qatar. Here are five places you simply can't miss adding to your travel bucket list:

Souq Waqif

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the bustling ambiance of Souq Waqif, Doha's historic market. If you are a shopaholic, you will find yourself in the narrow alleyways lined with traditional shops selling spices, textiles, handicrafts, and souvenirs. Sample authentic cuisine of the country at local eateries, watch skilled artisans at work, and just let yourself enjoy the place at your own pace.

Falcon Souq

This is a unique place where falcon enthusiasts gather to admire and purchase these majestic birds of prey. Marvel at the beautiful falcons on display, learn about their training and care from knowledgeable falconers, and witness thrilling falconry demonstrations that will leace you admiring the bond between falcons and their handlers. It's a unique and fascinating glimpse into Qatar's cultural heritage.

Qatar is a very safe country | Image: Unsplash

Qanat Quartier

Discover a slice of Mediterranean charm in the heart of Qatar at Qanat Quartier, an enchanting waterfront district in Doha. Stroll along picturesque canals lined with colourful Venetian-style buildings, explore quaint plazas and squares, and indulge in al fresco dining at waterfront cafes and restaurants. This is known as Qatar’s own Venice.

Khor Al Adaid Beach

Escape to nature's paradise at Khor Al Adaid, also known as the Inland Sea, a stunning natural reserve located on Qatar's southeastern coast. Once you indulge in marvelling at the breathtaking beauty of the desert landscape meeting the waters of the Arabian Gulf, you will just not realise time passing by. Spend a night under the stars at a desert camp and wake up to the serene beauty of a beautiful sunrise.

The Pearl-Qatar

Man-made island of The Pearl | Image: Unsplash

Experience luxury living and waterfront glamour at The Pearl-Qatar, an iconic man-made island off the coast of Doha. Explore upscale boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and chic cafes along the waterfront promenade, and admire the stunning yachts and sailboats in the marina. If you are looking for luxury and glamour, The Pearl is the place to be.