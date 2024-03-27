×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Must-Visit Glamping Locations In India For Luxury Travellers

Experience glamping in India at picturesque locations like Jodhpur, and Ladakh, while indulging in unique activities like desert safaris, and cultural events.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Glamping
Glamping | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
In the evolving landscape of luxurious adventure travel, the concept of glamping has carved a niche, merging the thrill of camping with the indulgence of extravagance. This upcoming travel trend caters to those who seek the raw beauty of the great outdoors without compromising on comfort. Here's a glimpse into some of India's most sought-after glamping spots. 

Jaisalmer: A desert oasis

Jaisalmer, known as the Golden City, offers a glamping experience that transports you to an oasis of luxury amidst the vast Thar Desert. Here, traditional havelis transform into plush desert camps, providing a unique vantage point to explore the city's rich heritage. From November to February, travellers can enjoy a cooler climate ideal for desert safaris, cultural performances, and authentic Rajasthani cuisine, all while wrapped in the comfort of luxury tents.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Ranthambore: Royal retreats in the wild

Adventure meets royal elegance in Ranthambore, a sanctuary for tiger enthusiasts in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Amidst the thrill of jungle safaris and tiger spotting, glamping sites offer lavish interiors and stunning views, ensuring a memorable escape in the heart of the wilderness. Ranthambore's glamping scene combines the adrenaline of wildlife exploration with the luxury of royal accommodations. The best time to traverse through this former royal hunting ground is October to June. 

Bundi: A Royal Birdwatcher's Paradise

Bundi, with its serene lakes and rich avian life, presents a glamping experience that appeals to nature and bird lovers alike. Here, luxury tents owned by royalty offer a blend of rustic charm and opulent living, making it a unique destination for those seeking tranquility and a touch of regality. The best time to visit is from October to February, when the climate is most inviting.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Ladakh: High-altitude luxury

Ladakh, often referred to as the 'Roof of the World,' offers glamping experiences that defy the ruggedness of its terrain. Amidst breathtaking landscapes and untouched beauty, luxury camps provide cozy accommodations that are a sanctuary of warmth and comfort. Ideal visitation months are March and September, perfect for indulging in camel safaris, trekking, and immersive nature trails.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

