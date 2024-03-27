×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Must Visit Heritage Sites In Kerala

Experience the mosaic of ancient traditions, colonial history, and architectural marvels awaiting your visit in the backdrop of Kerela's natural beauty.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Padmanabhapuram Palace
Padmanabhapuram Palace | Image:Tamil Nadu Tourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kerala aka 'God's Own Country', is not only famed for its picturesque landscapes and lush backwaters but also for its profound historical and cultural significance. A mosaic of ancient traditions, colonial history, and architectural marvels, Kerala offers a journey through time, showcasing the rich heritage that has shaped this region's identity.

Fort Kochi

Situated in the southern city of Kochi, Fort Kochi stands as a monumental marvel of the state's colonial past. With roots tracing back to the 16th century under Portuguese, Dutch, and British dominion, Fort Kochi is a living museum of Kerala's colonial heritage. Visitors can meander through streets dotted with historic churches, age-old warehouses, and the iconic Chinese fishing nets that paint a picture of Kochi's vibrant maritime legacy.

 

Image credit: Wikipedia
Image credit: Wikipedia

 

Mattancherry Palace

The Mattancherry Palace, with its traditional Kerala architecture embellished by Portuguese and Dutch influences, offers a window into the regal life of Kerala's bygone era. Renowned for its breathtaking murals depicting Hindu mythologies, the palace houses an array of royal artefacts that narrate the stories of Kerala's rich cultural tapestry.

Paradesi Synagogue

In the historic Jew Town of Kochi, the Paradesi Synagogue stands as a beacon of Kerala's multicultural fabric. As the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth, it showcases the enduring legacy of the Jewish community in Kerala through its unique architectural features and precious historical artefacts.

 

Image credit: Unpslash
Image credit: Unpslash

 

Thalassery

Thalassery, a gem on Kerala's Malabar Coast, echoes the tales of its colonial past through landmarks like the Thalassery Fort and the charming streets that host a mix of British-era buildings. The town is also celebrated for its culinary heritage, especially the Thalassery biryani, offering a taste of its rich cultural amalgamation.

Padmanabhapuram Palace

A short journey from Kerala to Tamil Nadu unveils the Padmanabhapuram Palace, an architectural masterpiece that celebrates the traditional wooden craftsmanship of Kerala. The palace, with its exquisite carvings, mural paintings, and timeless antiques, stands as a testament to the artistic and architectural ingenuity of the Travancore rulers.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi’s flat

a few seconds ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Wedding Confirmed

a few seconds ago
Baltimore Key Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

a few seconds ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

2 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI

2 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Revenue for Indian gaming

3 minutes ago
varun gandhi

Pilibhit LS seat

5 minutes ago
Anurag Thakur Slams Kejriwal For Not Quitting Delhi CM Post After His Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Anurag Thakur

7 minutes ago
AIFF

AIFF staffer harassment

8 minutes ago
congress

LS polls

10 minutes ago
Heeramandi

Heeramandi Release Date

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Water Retention

Water Retention

19 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

govt employee suicide

23 minutes ago
Bhopal Shocker: Couple Assaults 87-Year-Old Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

Bhopal

25 minutes ago
Disney

Disney, Florida resolve

26 minutes ago
2023 was second warmest year for India since 1901, says IMD

Heatwave

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  3. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Investment Firm Owner In Thane Dupes Depositors Of Rs 44 lakh, Booked

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo