Advertisement

Nag Tibba is set in the heart of the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. Serpent's Peak, at an elevation of 3,022 metres (9,915 ft), is the highest peak in the Lesser Himalayan region of the Garhwal Division and of the Bugyals region. It lends its name to the Nag Tibba Range, itself the next-northerly of the five folds of the Himalayas. The peak is known for its scenic beauty and is quite popular among seasoned trekkers. So here we are with a trip guide to plan your journey.

What is the starting point?

The trek begins from Pantwari, situated at a distance of about 90 km from Dehradun. Pantwari is a base camp, offering basic amenities. It is one of the shortest routes to reach the peak (just 8 km).

(A file photo of Nag Tibba | Image: Unsplash)

What is the trekking route?

The trek is marked by picturesque trails winding through a dense forest of rhododendrons and cedar trees. The trek offers panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, cascading streams and lush meadows. The trek starts from Panthwari and it is a 5-6 hour trek (approximately) to the first campsite – Khatian. From here, you will be able to see stunning 360-degree views of the mighty Himalayan mountains including Bandarpoonch, Kala Nag, Srikanta, and Gangotri.

While returning, take the route going down to Bhatwadi. You can also return via Panthwari but it will be interesting to explore an alternate route. About 45 minutes into the descent, the path will begin to run parallel to a stream that flows all the way to the Bhatwadi village.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Nag Tibba | Image: Unsplash)

The best time to visit

The best time to trek is the weekend, but you should be physically fit to walk up to the high altitudes. Do carry, trekking gear, sturdy footwear, warm clothing and snacks. Stay hydrated while walking up the peak.

