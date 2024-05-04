Advertisement

Travel to the enchanting Lakshadweep Islands from the mainland has become significantly faster, thanks to the introduction of the new high-speed vessel, ‘Parali’. On Thursday, the vessel impressively reduced the journey time by nearly half, ferrying 160 passengers from Lakshadweep to Mangaluru Old Port in just seven hours—a sharp decrease from the previous 13-hour travel time.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

HSC Parali's first trip

Passengers aboard the inaugural trip of the ‘HSC Parali’ reported a remarkably smooth ride, contrasting sharply with the older, slower vessels previously adapted from cargo carriers. This enhancement in speed and comfort marks a significant leap forward in connecting the picturesque islands with the Indian mainland.

The Lakshadweep Islands Tourism Development Authority (LITDA), recently established under the Central Tourism Ministry, has initiated this service with a few trial runs. Officials expressed optimism about the new service but noted the potential challenges that may arise with the onset of the monsoon season. Improvements have been made at Kadmatt, the closest port of arrival from the mainland, to better accommodate incoming tourists.

Im,age credit: Unsplash

Im,age credit: Unsplash

Sea-connectivity

This initiative follows a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, after which several steps were taken to improve connectivity between the islands and key mainland cities such as Kochi and Mangaluru. These efforts aim to enhance various types of tourism opportunities, including eco-tourism in the Western Ghats, as well as educational, health, and recreational tourism.

The historical connection between Karnataka and Lakshadweep dates back to 1783, during the rule of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, who defended the islands from mainland invasions. After Tipu Sultan's death in 1799, however, the islands came under British control.

Today, Lakshadweep is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty and rich marine life, spanning across 36 islands surrounded by a vast lagoon. Committed to sustainable development, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep is focused on promoting eco-tourism that balances tourism growth with environmental preservation, ensuring that its unique ecology and culture are protected for future generations.

(With PTI Inputs)