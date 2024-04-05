×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Offbeat Places To Visit In Rajasthan Beyond The Tourist Trail

Right from ancient ruins to remote villages, here are five offbeat destinations in Rajasthan worth exploring for a royal experience.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan | Image:Unsplash
Rajasthan is known for its majestic forts, royal architecture, and colourful cities. While iconic destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur attract millions of tourists each year, there are several offbeat places in Rajasthan that offer a unique and authentic experience away from the crowds. Right from ancient ruins to remote villages, here are five offbeat destinations in Rajasthan worth exploring.

Kumbhalgarh

Kumbhalgarh is a lesser-known gem that boasts one of the most impressive fortifications in Rajasthan. The Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for its massive walls, which stretch over 36 kilometers, making them the second-longest continuous wall in the world after the Great Wall of China. Visitors can explore the fort's intricate architecture, palaces, temples, and stunning views of the surrounding countryside. For an unforgettable experience, consider visiting Kumbhalgarh during the evening to witness the fort illuminated against the night sky.

 

Kumbhalgarh | Image: Unsplash

 

Barmer

Located in the westernmost part of Rajasthan, Barmer is a hidden oasis in the Thar Desert that offers a glimpse into the region's rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. The city is known for its colorful bazaars, intricate embroidery, and stunning desert landscapes. Visitors can explore ancient temples, forts, and havelis, or venture into the desert on camel safaris to experience the magic of the golden sands and starry nights. Don't miss the opportunity to sample authentic Rajasthani cuisine and shop for handicrafts and textiles at the local markets.

Alsisar

Nestled amidst the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, Alsisar is a charming village renowned for its beautifully painted havelis and rich history. The village is a hotspot of art and architecture, with intricately decorated mansions dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. Visitors can wander through the narrow lanes of the village, marveling at the stunning frescoes that adorn the walls of the havelis, or stay in one of the heritage properties that have been converted into boutique hotels. Alsisar also hosts the annual Magnetic Fields Festival, a unique music and arts festival that attracts visitors from around the world.

Kuldhara

Steeped in mystery and folklore, Kuldhara is an abandoned village located near Jaisalmer that is said to be haunted. According to legend, the village was inhabited by the Paliwal Brahmins, who fled overnight to escape persecution by the local ruler. Today, Kuldhara stands as a ghost town, with crumbling houses, narrow alleyways, and an eerie atmosphere that attracts thrill-seekers and history enthusiasts alike. Explore the ruins, soak in the eerie ambiance, and unravel the secrets of this enigmatic village.

 

Kuldhara | Image: Unsplash

 

Mandawa

Known as the "Open Art Gallery of Rajasthan," Mandawa is a picturesque town in the Shekhawati region that is famous for its beautifully painted havelis and grand palaces. The town's rich cultural heritage is reflected in its ornate architecture, colorful frescoes, and intricate carvings, which showcase the artistic skills of generations past. Visitors can take leisurely walks through the streets of Mandawa, admiring the stunning artwork that adorns the buildings, or explore the town's museums and art galleries to learn more about its history and culture.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

