Hinduism or Sanatan Dharm is one of the oldest religions in the world. It boasts a rich heritage of architectural marvels. Some of the most ancient Hindu temples have an enduring legacy, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and deep spiritual significance. Here, we explore six of the oldest and most significant Hindu temples.

Mundeshwari Temple (India)

Situated in Bihar, India, the Mundeshwari Temple is considered one of the oldest functional Hindu temples in the world. Dating back to 108 AD, this ancient shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. The temple is an octagonal structure, a rare architectural design, and features intricate carvings and inscriptions that reflect the rich cultural and religious history of early Hinduism. Despite its age, the temple continues to attract pilgrims and tourists alike, offering a glimpse into the ancient worship practices and architectural ingenuity.

Kailasa Temple (India)

The Kailasa Temple in Ellora, Maharashtra, is an extraordinary rock-cut structure carved from a single monolithic rock. Built in the 8th century under the patronage of the Rashtrakuta king Krishna I, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple's architecture is a marvel of ancient engineering, with its towering gopurams (gateways), detailed sculptures, and intricate carvings depicting various Hindu deities and mythological scenes. The Kailasa Temple not only reflects the artistic zenith of its time but also the religious fervor and devotion of its patrons.

Kailasa Temple in Ellora | Image: Unsplash

Bateshwar Temple Complex (India)

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Bateshwar Temple Complex consists of over 200 sandstone temples dating back to the 8th-10th centuries. These temples are dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, showcasing the syncretic nature of Hindu worship practices. The complex, now partially restored, displays a variety of architectural styles and intricate carvings that illustrate the rich religious and cultural history of the region. Despite centuries of neglect and natural wear, Bateshwar remains a vital link to India’s ancient past.

Virupaksha Temple (India)

The Virupaksha Temple, located in Hampi, Karnataka, is part of the Group of Monuments at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Originally built in the 7th century and expanded under the Vijayanagara Empire in the 14th century, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The towering gopuram and the detailed frescoes within the temple complex highlight the sophisticated artistry and religious significance of the site. The Virupaksha Temple remains a major pilgrimage site and a symbol of the architectural brilliance of the Vijayanagara era.

Prambanan Temple (Indonesia)

The Prambanan Temple complex in Central Java, Indonesia, is the largest Hindu temple site in Indonesia and one of the biggest in Southeast Asia. Constructed in the 9th century, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is dedicated to the Trimurti – Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. The temple's towering spires and intricate bas-reliefs narrate tales from the Ramayana and other Hindu epics. Prambanan not only serves as a crucial link to Indonesia's Hindu past but also continues to be an important cultural and religious site.

Prambanan Temple | Image: Unsplash

Pashupatinath Temple (Nepal)

Located on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, the Pashupatinath Temple is one of the most sacred Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Believed to have been established in the 5th century, with substantial later additions, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The temple's pagoda-style architecture, with its richly ornamented wooden carvings and gilded roof, is a testament to Nepalese craftsmanship. Pashupatinath is a major pilgrimage site, especially during the Maha Shivaratri festival, attracting devotees from across the globe.