English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Sail, Drive, Explore: Alternatives to Air Travel for Your Lakshadweep Escape

“Lakshadweep can be reached by ships and flights operated from Kochi. For all tourist purposes Kochi is the gateway to Lakshadweep," informs lakshadweep.gov.in.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (February 1) in her Budget 2024-25 speech said, "To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep." This move comes after PM Modi recently visited the island, known for its largely untouched natural beauty, for promoting infrastructural development and tourism. Now, this announcement by the government to take up “projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities” will certainly give another major boost to tourism in the archipelago.

Lakshadweep | Image: Unsplash

What are the routes to reach Lakshadweep?

“Lakshadweep Island can be reached by ships and flights operated from Kochi. For all tourist purposes Kochi is the gateway to Lakshadweep," informs lakshadweep.gov.in. Flights from Kochi provide access to Agatti and Bangaram islands, operated by Indian Airlines. From Kochi, one can find onward flights to various airports in India and abroad. The flight duration from Cochin to Agatti is approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

But what if the flight tickets are all sold out? Here are some alternatives to air travel for your Lakshadweep escape:

Advertisement

Sea voyage

Taking a sea voyage is a classic and flexible option. Ships and ferries operate from multiple mainland ports, such as Kochi, Mumbai, and Mangalore. The journey across the Arabian Sea may take anywhere from 12 to 20 hours, depending on the departure point.

Advertisement

Speed boats from Kochi

For a quicker connection, speed boats from Kochi serve as a viable option. The journey takes around 18 hours, offering a blend of convenience and an opportunity to witness the vast expanse of the ocean.

Advertisement
Lakshadweep | Image: Unsplash

Passenger cruises

Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) operates passenger cruises from Kochi to the islands. These cruises provide a leisurely voyage with several onboard amenities.

Advertisement

Yachting

For those with a liking for luxury and adventure, yachting provides an exclusive means of reaching Lakshadweep. Chartering yachts from Kochi or Mumbai allows travellers to tailor their experience and explore the azure waters at their own pace.

Advertisement

Helicopter services

Although air routes might be disrupted, helicopter services remain operational. From Agatti Airport, helicopter rides offer a swift and picturesque transit to neighbouring islands. However, it's essential to check the availability and schedules in advance.

Advertisement
A representative image of Lakshadweep | Image: Unsplash

Island-hopping ferries

Once within the Lakshadweep archipelago, island-hopping ferries are the local mode of transportation. These ferries connect various islands and provide an authentic experience and a glimpse into the vibrant island life.

Advertisement

Catamarans and canoes

Embrace the local culture by opting for traditional modes of transport like catamarans and canoes. These are commonly used for short-distance travel between islands and offer an immersive cultural experience.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  4. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement