Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today (February 1) in her Budget 2024-25 speech said, "To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep." This move comes after PM Modi recently visited the island, known for its largely untouched natural beauty, for promoting infrastructural development and tourism. Now, this announcement by the government to take up “projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities” will certainly give another major boost to tourism in the archipelago.

Lakshadweep | Image: Unsplash

What are the routes to reach Lakshadweep?

“Lakshadweep Island can be reached by ships and flights operated from Kochi. For all tourist purposes Kochi is the gateway to Lakshadweep," informs lakshadweep.gov.in. Flights from Kochi provide access to Agatti and Bangaram islands, operated by Indian Airlines. From Kochi, one can find onward flights to various airports in India and abroad. The flight duration from Cochin to Agatti is approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

But what if the flight tickets are all sold out? Here are some alternatives to air travel for your Lakshadweep escape:

Sea voyage

Taking a sea voyage is a classic and flexible option. Ships and ferries operate from multiple mainland ports, such as Kochi, Mumbai, and Mangalore. The journey across the Arabian Sea may take anywhere from 12 to 20 hours, depending on the departure point.

Speed boats from Kochi

For a quicker connection, speed boats from Kochi serve as a viable option. The journey takes around 18 hours, offering a blend of convenience and an opportunity to witness the vast expanse of the ocean.

Lakshadweep | Image: Unsplash

Passenger cruises

Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) operates passenger cruises from Kochi to the islands. These cruises provide a leisurely voyage with several onboard amenities.

Yachting

For those with a liking for luxury and adventure, yachting provides an exclusive means of reaching Lakshadweep. Chartering yachts from Kochi or Mumbai allows travellers to tailor their experience and explore the azure waters at their own pace.

Helicopter services

Although air routes might be disrupted, helicopter services remain operational. From Agatti Airport, helicopter rides offer a swift and picturesque transit to neighbouring islands. However, it's essential to check the availability and schedules in advance.

A representative image of Lakshadweep | Image: Unsplash

Island-hopping ferries

Once within the Lakshadweep archipelago, island-hopping ferries are the local mode of transportation. These ferries connect various islands and provide an authentic experience and a glimpse into the vibrant island life.

Catamarans and canoes

Embrace the local culture by opting for traditional modes of transport like catamarans and canoes. These are commonly used for short-distance travel between islands and offer an immersive cultural experience.