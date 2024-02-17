Advertisement

Paragliding is a fun sport that many adventure junkies love. The thrill of feeling like you own the sky is very empowering. However, as with any adventure sport, it comes with its inherent risks. It is important to maintain full safety while paragliding to avoid any unfortunate incident. A couple of accidents in recent times have reiterated the point that any adventure should be done safely. Here are some safety measures that you should follow while going for your next paragliding adventure.

Choose a reputable instructor or school

When embarking on a paragliding adventure, it's essential to receive proper instruction and guidance from a certified instructor or reputable paragliding school. Look for instructors who are certified by recognized paragliding organizations and have extensive experience in the sport. They will provide comprehensive training on equipment use, flight techniques, weather conditions, and safety procedures to help you fly with confidence and competence.

File photo of paragliding | Unsplash

Inspect equipment thoroughly

Before each flight, carefully inspect all paragliding equipment, including the canopy, harness, lines, and reserve parachute, for any signs of damage, wear, or malfunction. Ensure that all components are properly assembled, secured, and in good working condition.

Wear appropriate safety gear

Wearing appropriate safety gear is essential for protecting yourself during paragliding flights. Always wear a certified paragliding helmet to protect your head from impact injuries and turbulence. Additionally, consider wearing a sturdy pair of hiking boots with ankle support to provide stability during takeoff and landing. Dress in layers to stay warm and comfortable at high altitudes, and wear sunscreen and sunglasses to protect against sun exposure.

Follow pre-flight safety checks

Before launching into the air, perform thorough pre-flight safety checks to ensure that all equipment is functioning correctly and that weather conditions are suitable for flying. Check wind direction, speed, and stability, as well as airspace restrictions and potential hazards such as power lines, trees, or obstacles. Communicate with other pilots and ground crew members to coordinate takeoff and landing procedures and ensure a safe and orderly flight.

File photo of paragliding | Unsplash

Practice safe takeoff and landing techniques

Takeoff and landing are critical phases of paragliding flights that require careful attention to safety procedures and techniques. Choose an appropriate launch site with sufficient clearance, smooth terrain, and favorable wind conditions for takeoff. Maintain proper body position, weight shift, and control inputs during takeoff to achieve a smooth and stable ascent. When landing, aim for a designated landing zone free of obstacles and hazards, and execute a controlled approach and flare to minimize impact forces and ensure a safe touchdown.

Keep a close eye on the weather

Keep a close eye on weather patterns, wind direction, and signs of turbulence or thermals that could affect flight stability. Paying close attention to weather conditions and avoiding flying in adverse weather conditions, such as strong winds, turbulence, or thunderstorms, that could compromise safety should not just be an afterthought, it should be a requirement.