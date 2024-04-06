Perfect Staycation Destinations In India

Advertisement

For those who prefer leisure over adventure, India offers an plenty of staycation destinations that promise serene beauty without the need for an exhaustive itinerary. These places are perfect for travellers seeking a peaceful escape, where the beauty of doing nothing surpasses the rush of ticking off attractions. Here's a look at some of India's most tranquil retreats for a relaxed vacation.

Gulmarg: A winter wonderland

Nestled in the heart of Kashmir, Gulmarg is a picturesque destination where the magic of the landscapes speaks for itself. A place that requires no plans, it invites visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of snow-capped mountains and vibrant meadows. Booking a cozy stay and enjoying the view with a cup of hot chocolate is all you need for a perfect winter or summer retreat in Gulmarg.

Image credit: Unsplash

Khajjiar: The mini Switzerland of India

Khajjiar, located close to Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its Alpine scenery reminiscent of Switzerland. While it's a known tourist spot, the surrounding villages offer secluded homestays amidst breathtaking landscapes. It's an ideal location for those seeking solitude and natural beauty, away from the hustle and bustle.

Image credit: Unsplash

Narkanda: Meadow views and serenity

A short drive from Shimla lies Narkanda, a lesser-known gem with rolling meadows that capture the essence of tranquility. The simplicity of enjoying a cup of coffee with a good book, overlooking the scenic beauty, defines the staycation experience here. For those venturing to Shimla, opting for a luxurious stay that offers comfort and mesmerizing views is also a delightful option.

Spiti Valley: Himalayan solitude

Spiti Valley, in the heart of Himachal, is usually a hub for adventure seekers. However, it also offers the perfect backdrop for a laid-back holiday. From the comfort of a local homestay, guests can relish the panoramic views of the Himalayas and indulge in delicious local cuisine, including the renowned peas and rajma-chawal of the region.



