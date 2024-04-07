×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Picture Perfect Spots in Kashmir That’ll Inspire You To Travel

This magical realm beckons travellers from around the globe, offering an array of activities and serene vistas that promise an unforgettable journey.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dal Lake
Dal Lake | Image:srinagar.nic.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kashmir, often referred to as paradise on Earth, unveils its most enchanting beauty during the summer months, turning into a picturesque canvas of nature's artistry. As the warm sun breathes life into the valley, it transforms into a vibrant spectacle of lush meadows, blooming flora, and majestic peaks. This magical realm beckons travellers from around the globe, offering an array of activities and serene vistas that promise an unforgettable journey.

Pahalgam Valley

Pahalgam, with its idyllic meadows, sparkling streams, and whispering pine forests, encapsulates the essence of summer in Kashmir. The Lidder River's gentle flow adds a tranquil charm, making Pahalgam a haven for nature lovers and adventurers alike. It's a place where one can trek through untouched natural beauty, ride horses across rolling hills, or simply revel in the tranquil scenery.

Gulmarg 

Summer transforms Gulmarg into a verdant wonderland, where meadows stretch far and wide, adorned with a tapestry of wildflowers against the backdrop of pristine snow-capped mountains. This season invites visitors to explore its natural grandeur through trekking, engage in a round of golf in one of the world's highest courses, or experience the thrill of a gondola ride across the breathtaking landscape.

Dal Lake 

Dal Lake, the jewel in Srinagar's crown, is a must-visit destination during the summer. The lake, with its floating gardens, blooming lotuses, and colorful shikaras, offers a tranquil retreat from the hustle of everyday life. Opting for a houseboat stay provides an intimate experience of Dal Lake's serene mornings and enchanting sunsets.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Sonamarg

Sonamarg, the Meadow of Gold, dazzles visitors with its awe-inspiring vistas of snow-clad mountains, alpine valleys, and accessible glaciers. Summer in Sonamarg is perfect for embarking on treks, fishing for trout in crystal-clear streams, or enjoying a leisurely pony ride amidst the magnificent Himalayas.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Tulip Gardens

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar becomes a kaleidoscope of colours during the annual Tulip Festival, held from March 19 to April 30. Situated against the Zabarwan Range, the garden exhibits thousands of tulips, offering a feast for the eyes and a unique experience that highlights the vibrant beauty of Kashmir in summer.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

