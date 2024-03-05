Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Picturesque Destinations In India For A Much Needed Digital Detox

Unwind at these poster card worthy spots in India and take the much needed digital detox that you have been planning.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Explore the spots for digital detox in India
Explore the spots for digital detox in India | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an age where our lives are incessantly intertwined with digital screens and incessant notifications, finding solace away from the digital world, and cacophony of metro cities, has become not only a luxury but a necessity to rejuvenate your soul

While India has been on the receiving end of global attention as a traveller's must-visit destination, localities seeking digital detox have further added to that traffic. Here's a curated list of top spots to visit in India to reconnect with yourself.

Image credit: Unsplash

Gokarna

If a quiet beach retreat is what you seek, Gokarna is the place to be. Far from the commercial buzz of popular beach destinations, Gokarna's pristine beaches and laid-back vibe make it an ideal spot for digital detoxification. Visitors choose to unwind by reading a book, lounging by the sea, and meditating away from distractions of the digital world.

Image credit: Unsplash

Mawlynnong

Dubbed as 'Asia's cleanest village,' Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is a testament to community-driven sustainability. The village is not just a visual treat with its lush green landscapes and living root bridges but also a lesson in living a simple, digital-free life.

Rishikesh

Nestled in the Himalayan foothills beside the Ganges River, Rishikesh is not just a pilgrimage town but a popular spot for yoga and meditation enthusiasts worldwide. The serenity of the place, combined with the spiritual ambiance, provides the perfect setting to unplug and immerse oneself in mindfulness and self-reflection.

Image credit: Unsplash

Spiti Valley

For the adventure-seeking folks, Spiti Valley, a high-altitude desert valley, presents an unparalleled rugged and raw beauty through its monasteries, wildlife, and stunning landscapes. With limited connectivity, it forces visitors to detach from their digital devices and soak in the tranquility of nature.

File photo of Spiti valley | Image: Unsplash

These destinations make sure that people rediscover the joys of being present, engaging with the environment, and nurturing personal connections.
 

