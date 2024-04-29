Advertisement

When we think of easily accessible beaches in India for a quick vacation, we immediately circle back to Goa or at most, Gokarna. However, there are beautiful beaches in many parts of the country where you can spend your mini-vacation. Odisha boasts a stunning coastline dotted with picturesque beaches that have tranquillity and beauty, along with a refreshing escape from everyday life. Here are five must-visit beaches in Odisha for your next vacation.

Puri Beach

Puri Beach, located in the holy city of Puri, is one of the most popular beach destinations in Odisha. Stretching along the Bay of Bengal, this golden sandy beach is famous for its vibrant atmosphere, sand art, and breathtaking sunsets. Visitors can take leisurely strolls along the shoreline, indulge in beachside activities like camel and horse rides, or simply relax and soak up the sun. You can also seek blessings at the Puri Jagannath Temple.

Puri Beach | Image: Unsplash

Chandrabhaga Beach

Situated near the famous Sun Temple of Konark, Chandrabhaga Beach is renowned for its pristine beauty and expansive shores. Named after the river goddess Chandrabhaga, this secluded beach is perfect for a relaxing vacation. You can explore the iconic Konark Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and marvel at its exquisite architecture and intricate carvings.

Paradeep Beach

Paradeep Beach, situated near the port town of Paradeep, is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers. With its pristine sands, clear blue waters, and rocky shores, the scenic beach has an aquarium nearby that you can go and explore. Paradeep Beach is also a popular spot for fishing enthusiasts, with its abundant marine life and rich fishing grounds.

Gopalpur Beach

Gopalpur Beach is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Surrounded by coconut groves and casuarina trees, this serene beach offers a peaceful ambiance and breathtaking views of the Bay of Bengal. Visitors can take leisurely walks along the promenade, taste fresh seafood at local eateries, or simply unwind and enjoy the gentle sea breeze. Gopalpur Beach is also known for its historic lighthouse.

Gopalpur beach | Image: Unsplash

Chandipur Beach

Chandipur Beach, located in the tranquil seaside village of Chandipur, is famous for its unique phenomenon known as the "vanishing sea." During low tide, the sea recedes up to five kilometres from the shoreline, revealing a vast expanse of sand dunes and marine life. You can take leisurely walks along the exposed seabed, collect seashells, and witness the stunning sunset against the backdrop of the shimmering waters.