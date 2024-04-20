Advertisement

Winter weddings are fun, but summer weddings have their own charm. The bright sunny days make for the most lively background. The days in summer grow longer and parties go on till late in the evenings. Summer weddings in India can be made even more enchanting by opting for a big, fat destination wedding function. Here are five enchanting summer wedding destinations in India that promise to make your special day truly unforgettable.

Andaman Islands

Surrounded by the azure waters of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Islands is a picture-perfect backdrop for a summer wedding. With pristine beaches, swaying palm trees, and crystal-clear waters, this tropical paradise sets the stage for a romantic and exotic celebration. Have the wedding ceremony on the powdery sands of Radhanagar Beach, followed by a sunset cruise or beachside reception under the stars, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Destination wedding | Image: Unsplash

Mussoorie

Escape the summer heat and embrace the cool mountain breeze of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand's beautiful hill station. Perched in the lap of the Himalayas, Mussoorie exudes old-world charm and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for a summer wedding. Get married amidst the misty hills and colonial architecture, followed by a cosy reception at a heritage hotel or a scenic outdoor venue overlooking the valley.

Known for its party culture, picturesque beaches, and laid-back vibe, Goa is a perennial favourite for destination weddings, especially during the summer months. Say "I do" with your toes in the sand at one of Goa's pristine beaches, followed by a lively beachside party complete with Goan cuisine, live music, and dancing under the starlit sky. With its festive atmosphere and endless entertainment options, Goa promises a wedding celebration like no other.

Shimla

Drown yourself in the romance of the colonial era amidst the pine-clad hills of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's beloved hill station. With its charming colonial architecture, panoramic views, and temperate climate, Shimla provides a perfect setting for a summer wedding. Have the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies amidst the lush gardens of a heritage property, followed by a nice reception by the fireside or an alfresco banquet overlooking the mountains.

Destination wedding | Image: Unsplash

Kovalam

Escape to the tranquil shores of Kovalam in Kerala for a serene and intimate summer wedding. Fringed by swaying coconut palms and lapped by the gentle waves of the Arabian Sea, Kovalam offers a peaceful and romantic setting for your wedding. Host your ceremony on the beach or at a luxury resort overlooking the sea, followed by a traditional Kerala feast and cultural performances, immersing your guests in the beauty and warmth of God's Own Country.