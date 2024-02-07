English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Planning A Trip To Lakshadweep? Explore All Of These India's Coral Islands

Each island in Lakshadweep is a gem in itself. Make sure you visit each and every island to have a memorable experience.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lakshadweep is a group of 36 islands
Lakshadweep is a group of 36 islands | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Lakshadweep, meaning "a hundred thousand islands" in Sanskrit, is a place of breathtaking beauty in the Arabian Sea. If the beautiful island chain has made it to your must-visit bucket list, you should know about a few of the 36 islands it is made up of. Among its many jewels, Agatti, Amini, Andrott, Kavaratti, and Minicoy stand out as captivating destinations, each with its unique charm, culture, and natural wonders.

Lakshadweep island | Image: Unsplash

Agatti

Agatti, often referred to as the gateway to Lakshadweep, is the entry point for most visitors. This coral island boasts pristine beaches with turquoise waters, making it a haven for water sports enthusiasts. The Agatti Aerodrome offers a breathtaking aerial view as you approach this paradise. Lagoon fishing and water-based activities like snorkeling and kayaking are popular here, providing a perfect introduction to Lakshadweep's marine wonders.

Amini

Amini, the second-largest island in Lakshadweep, is known for its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality. The island is home to the Amini Beach and Archaeological Museum, offering a glimpse into the traditional life of the locals. The ancient mosque, Juma Masjid, stands as a historically significant monument of Amini. Visitors can explore the markets and savour the local cuisine, immersing themselves in the unique local culture that defines Lakshadweep.

Andrott

Andrott, the largest island in the archipelago, is a tranquil retreat with a rich historical past. The island is home to the famous St. Joseph's Church, which stands as a proof of the influence of Portuguese culture. Andrott also features pretty beaches, making it an ideal destination for those seeking serenity and historical exploration. The traditional dance forms and local festivals add a touch of cultural vibrancy to this peaceful haven.

Lakshadweep island | Image: Unsplash

Kavaratti

Kavaratti, the administrative capital of Lakshadweep, is a picturesque island adorned with coconut palms and white sandy beaches. The Kavaratti Aquarium showcases the marine life of the region, offering a fascinating underwater experience. The Ujra Mosque and Kavaratti Fort reflect the historical and architectural richness of the island. With its tranquil lagoons and coral reefs, Kavaratti invites travelers to bask in the beauty of nature.

Minicoy

Minicoy, the southernmost island in Lakshadweep, stands apart with its unique culture and geography. Shaped like a crescent moon, Minicoy is known for its distinct language, Mahl, and its grand lighthouse. The island offers a glimpse into the traditional lifestyle of the Maliku community. Visitors can indulge in water sports, explore the coral reefs, and witness the traditional dance forms performed during festivities.

Lakshadweep island | Image: Unsplash

Island hopping

While each island in Lakshadweep is a gem in itself, island hopping allows travellers to experience the diverse offerings of Agatti, Amini, Andrott, Kavaratti, and Minicoy. From the bustling markets of Amini to the historical landmarks of Andrott, the pristine beaches of Agatti, the administrative allure of Kavaratti, and the unique culture of Minicoy, each island contributes to the enchanting mosaic of Lakshadweep.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

