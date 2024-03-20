Advertisement

Travelling is one biggest source of solace, and a way to reward yourself after every milestone you cross over. If your'e planning a trip with your girl gang, India has some of the most mesmerising hills, to beach towns that have plenty of adventure sports that'll keep you for more than a weekend. Here's the places that you should definitely visit on your next girl gang trip.

Goa

A hub for beach lovers, and revellers Goa stands out as the go-to destination for friends looking for the ideal mix of relaxation and nightlife. With its beautiful beaches, such as Cola and Agonda, and legendary clubs, Goa has all ingredients to be the memorable escape you need. The state's Portuguese heritage buildings, culture and delicious seafood adds to its sea-side charm, making it an ideal spot for a girls' getaway.

Image credit: Unsplash

Rishikesh

Where spirituality calms, and adventure sports give an adrenaline rush, Rishikesh is the place for a well-curated retreat amidst the breathtaking Himalayas. Known for its yoga and meditation centres, the city also thrills with activities like white-water rafting and bungee jumping. Whether it's finding tranquility by the Ganges or exploring the Beatles Ashram, Rishikesh provides has something for everyone.

Image credit: Unsplash

Jaipur

Delve into royal heritage Jaipur, aka ‘Pink City’, which enchants visitors with its regal palaces, and traditional markets. Visiting landmarks like Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort, coupled with shopping for handicrafts in Johari and Bapu Bazaars, allows travellers to experience the city's majestic past and lively present.

Pondicherry

A slice of French elegance in India is defined by the way of life in Pondicherry through its French colonial architecture. The town's artistic vibe is palpable in White Town's vibrant street art and the peaceful beaches of Auroville and Paradise. Workshops and mindfulness practices in Pondicherry provide a relaxing backdrop for a blissful vacation.

Leh-Ladakh

An epic adventure awaits you and your girlfriends in the Himalayas as you initiate your trip up northern India.The journey across this Ladakh's snow-capped mountains and crystal-clear lakes, including visits to Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley, promises an serene, memorable experience. Whether it's biking through the Himalayas or camping under the stars, Leh-Ladakh is an extraordinary destination for those seeking unusual, and exhilarating experience with your girlfriends.

