Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Planning To Visit Jaipur? List of Off-beat Places To Visit In The Pink City

Here's a way to discover the allure beyond Jaipur's iconic landmarks. A list of the off-brat places for an unforgettable trip.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Offbeat Places In Jaipur
Offbeat Places In Jaipur | Image:Image/ Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Every corner of Jaipur aka the Pink City has a tale to say. While most people visit popular places like Jantar Mantar, Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal among other popular spots, you should opt for these lesser-known, equally beautiful, offbeat places in Jaipur to get the real flavour of the Pink City.  If you are visiting Jaipur any time soon, here is a list of unpopular places you must visit.

Chandlai Lake which is a tranquil spot just 30 km from Jaipur I Image/ Unsplash

1. Chandlai Lake – Serene and Calming

Embrace nature at Chandlai Lake, a tranquil spot just 30 km from Jaipur. Home to over 10,000 migratory birds, it offers a perfect getaway for nature lovers. Ideal for a one or two-day retreat, especially in winter.

2. Galta Ji Temple – Naturally Mesmerizing

Visit Galta Ji Temple, a shrine renowned for its beauty. Constructed with pink sandstone, it features seven natural springs amid picturesque hills. Perfect for spending several hours, enjoy the serene environment in winter for the best experience.

3. Jawahar Kala Kendra – For the Art Enthusiast

Art lovers can't miss Jawahar Kala Kendra, a masterpiece designed by Charles Correa. Housing museums, an amphitheater, and libraries, it showcases Rajasthan's cultural treasures. Open throughout the year, it's a haven for artistic souls.

 Galta Ji Temple constructed with pink sandstone I Image/ Unsplash

4. Kanota Dam – Beautiful Views

Experience the beauty of Kanota Dam, set against the Aravalli hills. Offering a blend of clear skies and scenic landscapes, this offbeat destination is perfect for a two-day retreat. Optimal visiting time is from October to April.

5. Sambhar Lake – Marvellous Sight

Sambhar Lake is one of India's largest saltwater lakes and is a pristine destination 65 km from Jaipur. With Shakamhari Devi's temple on its shores, it's a captivating spot. Plan your visit between October and March for a pleasant experience.

6. Abhaneri – Quaint Village

Explore Abhaneri is a village with a rich historical legacy. Famous for Chand Baori, one of Rajasthan's oldest stepwells, and Harsha Mata Temple, it's a cultural delight. Spend 1-2 days absorbing the history and charm.

7. Bhangarh Fort – A Chilly Encounter

While famous, Bhangarh Fort is an offbeat gem near Jaipur. Explore the ruins, temples, and Havelis. Visit during November to February for pleasant weather.

Albert Hall Museum showcasing Jaipur's history and cultural heritage  I Image/ Unsplash 

8. Albert Hall Museum – A Glimpse into History

Wrap up your offbeat Jaipur journey with a visit to the Albert Hall Museum, showcasing the state's history and cultural heritage. A visual treat for history enthusiasts.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

