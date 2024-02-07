Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani To Tie The Knot In Goa; What Makes It An Ideal Wedding Destination?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot in Goa on February 20-21. Exploring what makes the beach destination ideal for the perfect wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Goa
Representative image of a beach. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration, set to conclude on February 21 in Goa. The couple, who originally planned a destination wedding overseas, made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narender Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India. Goa has earned a reputation for being the ideal destination not just for parties with friends but also for families who wish to host a destination wedding. The sunset on the beach makes for a picturesque background to capture the once-in-a-lifetime moment for the couple. Take a look at the other reasons that make Goa an ideal wedding destination. 

Why you should host weddings in Goa? 

Nestled along the azure Arabian Sea, Goa emerges as a dreamy location for couples seeking the perfect wedding destination. What sets this coastal haven apart is a variety of factors that collectively contribute to its charm as an ideal wedding locale. 
 

Goa's pristine beaches provide a captivating backdrop for exchanging vows. The sound of crashing waves, golden sunsets, and the soft, sandy shores create an idyllic ambience, making beach weddings in Goa an enchanting affair. 

Advertisement


What sets Goa apart from other destinations? 

With its Portuguese-influenced architecture and vibrant local culture, Goa offers a unique blend of traditions. The rich history and diverse heritage of the region provide a fascinating setting, where old-world charm seamlessly intertwines with modern celebrations. From luxurious resorts to quaint chapels and beachfront shacks, Goa offers a diverse range of venues to suit every couple's preference. Whether it's a grand celebration or an intimate gathering, the options are as varied as the love stories that unfold within them.

Advertisement

Goa wedding also makes for a culinary delight 

Goa's culinary scene is a delightful exploration of flavours. The infusion of local spices and fresh seafood adds a distinct Goan touch to wedding feasts. Couples can treat their guests to a gastronomic journey, immersing them in the region's delectable cuisine.

Advertisement


Goa weather is perfect for weddings 


Goa's tropical climate ensures a year-round appeal for weddings. Whether it's the cool winter breeze or the vibrant monsoons, each season in Goa offers a distinct and magical ambience, catering to diverse preferences.
 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  5. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement