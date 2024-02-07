Advertisement

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held on the 22nd of January and millions of devotees around the world are rejoicing. The sacred city of Ayodhya, which is the birthplace of Lord Ram, is in the spotlight as the world waits with bated breath to witness the inauguration of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. Here are a few facts about Ayodhya, located on the banks of the river Sarayu, that you should know about.

The story behind the name

Ayodhya is derived from the word “yudh”, which means war. Yodhya means the act of going to war, and the ‘a’ before the name makes it a negative. So, the meaning of Ayodhya is a place no one can go to war against - a place that is invincible.

Places of significance in Ayodhya | Image: UP Tourism/ District Ayodhya

Old name of Ayodhya - Saketa

According to a few records and old texts, Ayodhya was called Saketa. ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit means ‘with’ and keta is derived from the word 'ketan', which means buildings. It is believed that Ayodhya was called Saketa because of its magnificent buildings.

The legend of Hanumangarhi Temple

The legends of the city say that to get your wishes granted by Lord Rama, you have to first pray to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi Temple. It is said that this temple is at spot which Lord Hanuman chose to watch over the city of Ayodhya.

Hanumangarhi Temple | Image: District Ayodhya

Kanak Bhawan Palace

Another important landmark in Ayodhya is the Kanak Bhawan Palace, which was gifted by Queen Kaikeyi to the newlyweds Lord Ram and Mata Sita. The locals believe that the divine presence of the deities is still felt at the Bhawan.

Pilgrimage site for Hindus

Since Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, it has been regarded as the first one of the seven most important pilgrimage sites or Mokshdayini Sapt Puris for Hindus.

Jain beliefs

Ayodhya is considered a sacred city according to Jain traditions as well. It is believed that five Jain Tirthankaras were born at Ayodhya, hence making it a place of spiritual significance.