Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Ram Mandir Consecration: Places You Must Visit Near Ayodhya For An Unforgettable Experience

These are some places around Ayodhya that you should consider visiting for a rich spiritual experience.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ayodhya Nagri has a prominent place in Hindu mythology
Ayodhya Nagri has a prominent place in Hindu mythology | Image:UP Tourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Surrounded by historical and cultural significance, a visit to Ayodhya offers not only its own treasures but also serves as a gateway to several nearby destinations worth exploring. If you are planning a trip to the holy city after the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on 22nd January, here are some places around Ayodhya that you should consider visiting for a richer experience.

Gonda

Approximately 50 kilometers from Ayodhya, Gonda is a district with a rich historical and cultural heritage. Gonda Fort, an ancient structure with Mughal and British influences, will mesmerise you with its grandeur. Additionally, the Shree Swaminarayan Temple and Kusumhi Vinayak Temple are popular attractions, providing a glimpse into the religious environment of the area.

 File photo of Shree Swaminarayan Temple | District Ayodhya

Bara Banki

Located about 80 kilometers from Ayodhya, Bara Banki is known for its lush landscapes and historical monuments. The Bara Imambara, an architectural marvel built during the Nawabi era, is a must-visit. The city also hosts the Dewa Sharif Dargah, a revered Sufi shrine attracting devotees from various faiths.

Bharat Kund

Situated in Nandigram, approximately 20 kilometers from Ayodhya, Bharat Kund is a sacred pond associated with Lord Ram's brother, Bharat. According to legend, Bharat performed a ritual here before returning to Ayodhya. The serene ambiance and religious significance make Bharat Kund a tranquil spot for visitors seeking spiritual connections.

File photo of Bharat Kund | Image: Rishikesh Day Tour

Shringi Rishi Ashram

Nestled amid the picturesque landscape, Shringi Rishi Ashram is located around 70 kilometers from Ayodhya in the district of Shravasti. This ashram holds historical and mythological importance as it is believed to be the meditation site of Sage Shringi. The tranquil surroundings and spiritual ambiance make it a peaceful retreat for those seeking solitude and introspection.

Faizabad

Located just 7km away from Ayodhya, many major routes to Ayodhya go through this city. Most of the Muslim buildings at Faizabad are attributed to the Bahu Begum, Siraj-ud-daula’s wife. Gulab Bari, Moti Mahal, Khurshid Mahal, Dilkusha and Tomb of Bahu Begum are places that you must visit to appreciate the beauty of the city.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

