India's northeast region is filled nature centric escapes that people can find solace in from its rolling hills to majestic mountains. The eastern most region of India comprising of states like Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya boasts of majestic wonders such as tranquil lakes set in the backdrop of postcard worthy landscape.

Umiam Lake

Umiam Lake, whhich is also popularly known as Barapani Lake, sits cradled in the hills of Meghalaya. This expansive reservoir, formed by the damming of the Umiam River, is a haven for water sports enthusiasts, as it offers activities such as boating, kayaking, and water skiing. Its lush surroundings and captivating waters draw visitors from far and wide, seeking both thrill and tranquility.

Image credit: Unsplash

Loktak Lake

Further east, Manipur's Loktak Lake, that is often referred to as the "floating lake," mesmerises with its phumdis – unique floating islands made of vegetation and organic materials. The lake's calm expanse, adorned with vibrant water lilies and dotted with these floating marvels, offers a serene boating experience while providing a habitat for diverse birdlife and wildlife.

Image credit: Unsplash

Dawki river

Although not a lake by definition, the crystal-clear waters of Meghalaya's Dawki and Umngot Rivers situated near the India-Bangladesh border provide a lake-like tranquility. The rivers' unparalleled clarity, allowing for vivid views of the riverbed, along with the picturesque landscapes, make boating here an enchanting experience.

Madhuri lake

In Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district lies the secluded Sangetsar Lake, also fondly called Madhuri Lake. This high-altitude lake, created by a landslide in the 1950s, enchants visitors with its blue waters set against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Surrounded by lush meadows and dense forests, Sangetsar Lake offers a peaceful retreat in the midst of rugged terrain.

Northeast India's lakes are more than just water bodies; they are a chance to explore the region's breathtaking natural splendour and ecological diversity.

