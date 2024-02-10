English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Seeking Your Next Adventure? Must-visit Paragliding Destinations For Adrenaline Junkies

Pack your wings and get ready to soar high above some of the most spectacular landscapes the world has to offer!

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Must-Visit Paragliding Destinations
Must-Visit Paragliding Destinations | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Are you a thrill-seeker in search of the ultimate paragliding experience? Do you want to feel how  “aaj main ooper, aasman neeche” actually feels like? Do you want to understand what a real rush feels like? Look no further! Here are five of the world's most breathtaking paragliding destinations that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Queenstown, New Zealand

Nestled amidst the stunning landscapes of New Zealand's South Island, Queenstown is renowned as the adventure capital of the world. Offering panoramic views of Lake Wakatipu and the Southern Alps, paragliding here is an exhilarating experience. Glide through the skies while soaking in the beauty of the Remarkables mountain range and lush valleys below.

Pokhara, Nepal

Surrounded by the majestic Annapurna range and the serene Phewa Lake, Pokhara is a paradise for adventure enthusiasts. Paragliding in Pokhara offers unmatched views of snow-capped peaks, verdant forests, and traditional Nepalese villages. The stable thermals and favorable wind conditions make it an ideal destination for both beginners and experienced paragliders.

Bir Billing, India

Tucked away in the picturesque Kangra Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Bir Billing is Asia's premier paragliding destination. Known for its reliable thermals and clear skies, this site hosts international paragliding competitions. Experience the thrill of flying over lush tea gardens, quaint Tibetan monasteries, and the Dhauladhar mountain range for an unforgettable adventure. The best time to go paragliding here is between October and June.

Kerio Valley, Kenya

For a unique paragliding experience amidst Africa's stunning landscapes, head to Kerio Valley in Kenya. Surrounded by rugged cliffs, lush greenery, and the meandering Kerio River, this off-the-beaten-path destination offers breathtaking aerial views of the Great Rift Valley. Glide alongside birds of prey while enjoying the warm African breeze and the hospitality of the local communities.

Hatcher Pass, Alaska

Venture into the untamed wilderness of Alaska for a truly wild paragliding experience at Hatcher Pass. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, alpine meadows, and pristine lakes, this remote location offers adrenaline junkies a chance to soar above the Last Frontier. Be prepared for challenging weather conditions and rugged terrain, but the unparalleled beauty of the Alaskan wilderness makes it all worthwhile.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

