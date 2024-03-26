Shopping Haven For Girls In Delhi Beyond Sarojini

Advertisement

Delhi, often touted as a fashion hub, owes much of its style credentials to its bustling street markets. While Sarojini Nagar continues to be a household name for bargain hunters, the capital city harbours several lesser-known street shopping destinations that promise equally enticing deals for the savvy shopper. From Janpath's fashion-forward finds to Majnu Ka Tilla's trendy outfits and Khan Market's classy accessories, these markets are essential stops for anyone looking to capture Delhi's eclectic style without emptying their wallets. Here's your guide to exploring Delhi's street culture, and shopping scene.

Janpath: A Fashionista's paradise

Located at the centre of Delhi, Janpath Market is a must-visit for those looking to update their wardrobe with the latest trends without spending a fortune. Whether you're on the hunt for the popular indigo print kurtas, statement jewellery for an upcoming wedding, or casual dresses and palazzos, Janpath offers a wide variety of ensembles at surprisingly affordable prices.

Majnu ka tilla: The Tibetan treasure

Majnu Ka Tilla, a Tibetan refugee colony, has emerged as a popular spot among north campus students for its trendy and inexpensive offerings. Known to locals as MKT, this market is your go-to destination for high-waist pants, palazzo denim, and fashionable crop tops and blouses starting from Rs 100. Winter visitors can rejoice in finding a diverse selection of boots, from knee-highs to wedges, all within a friendly budget.

Khan market: Upscale to budget-conscious shopping

Contrary to popular belief, Khan Market, with its upscale eateries and showrooms, also caters to the budget-conscious shopper. The U-shaped market surprises with street shops that offer a unique selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories at reasonable prices. Exclusive tops, stylish sandals, and elegant accessories start from as low as Rs 150, proving that even in the most unexpected places, Delhi offers delightful bargains for those willing to explore.



