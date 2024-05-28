Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, who's promoting her upcoming film Mr & Mrs. Mahi, made a special visit to the Muppathamman Temple in Chennai. This marked her first visit to the temple, which holds sentimental value as it was her late mother Sridevi's favourite place in the city.

Janhvi shared photos of the visit on social media, dressed in a traditional lehenga, with her hair loose and accessorized with jewellery. She captioned the post, "Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. Mumma's most favourite place to visit in Chennai." The post garnered comments from fans and colleagues alike, including her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan, who humorously asked, "Masi whose actually your sister," and designer Falguni Peacock, who responded with heart emojis.

Spiritual significance of Muppathamman temple

According to lightuptemples.com, a few thousand years ago, when this area became an agricultural land, Muppatamma appeared as a tree between arasu and neem tree. This is what they are worshiped in the beginning. Later, Muppogam and Vilai excavated the idol of Amman from the ground. They placed this idol near the fire and started worshiping it. The temple is said to be more than 1000 years old.

Idol of Lord Muppathamman in Chennai

There are many devotees who visit the temple 108 times on Tuesdays and Fridays. If you crawl like the premises 108 times, it is believed that all the problems will be solved.

Janhvi takes fans inside Sridevi's Chennai bungalow

In addition to her temple visit, Janhvi recently gave fans a glimpse into her Chennai home, which is now listed on Airbnb. She shared a series of pictures showing various parts of the mansion, including the living area, bedroom, garden, and a bird's-eye view of the property. The decor prominently features white, adding to the serene atmosphere of the home. In her post, Janhvi expressed, "This is where I go to escape. You can request to book it now on @airbnb."

Janhvi spoke to Airbnb about her cherished memories in the Chennai home, describing it as a sanctuary where she spent many summers with her family. "My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. That means a lot of relaxing, eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skincare recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you," she shared. This initiative is part of Airbnb's new Icons category, featuring properties from 11 celebrities worldwide.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to star in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, marks their second collaboration following Roohi. Sharan Sharma previously directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which Janhvi played the titular role. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this new project, looking forward to seeing Janhvi and Rajkummar's chemistry on screen once again.