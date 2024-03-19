×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Sun Temple To Astaranga Beach, Places To Visit On Your Next Trip To Konark

Are you planning a trip to Konark? Here are some places that you must-visit.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Konark
Konark | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Situated along Odisha's Bay of Bengal, the ancient temple town of Konark stands as a testament to India's rich historical and architectural marvels. Beyond its famous Sun Temple, Konark's landscape is well-known for its lesser-known yet equally fascinating and historical sites waiting to be explored.

Sun temple

The Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is an architectural masterpiece and the most popular attraction of Konark. Built in the 13th century by King Narasingha Deva I, it symbolises a grand chariot for the sun deity, Surya. Its mysterious carvings and monumental structure draw visitors into a bygone era of Orissa's artisan work.

Image credit: Unsplash

Konark museum

A visit to the Konark Museum reveals the region's extensive history, showcasing sculptures and art-facts from the Eastern Ganga to the Gajapati dynasties. The museum offers a profound insight into the religious and cultural dynamics that shaped Konark and its surroundings.

Astaranga beach

For those seeking tranquility, Astaranga Beach presents a serene escape for the wandering souls. Its silver sands and coconut groves paint a picturesque scene of the best that nature has to offer, which is further enriched by the local fishing community's vibrant culture. The beach also houses a fascinating geological feature, a 100-million-year-old fossilised tree logs, revealed by the morning light.

Konark textile village 

The textile village near Konark is a hidden treasure where traditional weaving crafts thrive. Over 3,000 families produce exquisite Ikat tapestries, blending ancient techniques with contemporary designs. These vibrant creations, destined for elite boutiques, embody the enduring spirit of Konark's artisanal legacy.

Image credit: Pexels

Remuna woodcarving village

Lastly, the Remuna Woodcarving Village showcases the age-old craft of wood sculpting that has adorned Konark's temples for centuries. Here, artisans continue to breathe life into wood, creating divine, figures that have been intricately carved to perfection without the need for modern tools, preserving a living heritage that spans generations.

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

